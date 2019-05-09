An alternative to garbage collection

An IEEE Spectrum article outlines some interesting new OS-related research. Martin Maas, a University of California, Berkeley, PhD student who is now at Google, designed “a new type of device that relieves the CPU from its garbage collection duties.”
Maas notes that CPUs, which have traditionally been assigned garbage collection, were never specifically designed for the task. “CPUs are built to be flexible and run a wide range of applications. As a result, they are relatively large and can take up a significant amount of power,” he explains.
Instead, Maas and his colleagues created a compact accelerator unit that requires a small amount of chip area and power. It can be added to the CPU, similar to how many modern processor chips are integrated into graphics processing units.
“While the software application is running on the CPU, this unit sits on the side and performs garbage collection for the application,” says Maas. “In principle, this means that you could build a system where the software does not have to worry about garbage collection at all and just keeps using the available memory.”
“On top of its many tasks, a CPU must do something called “garbage collection,” whereby it identifies and deletes redundant or irrelevant data from applications to free up additional memory space.”
This is very badly worded – Garbage Collection is not a task the CPU does, it is a task performed by code running on a CPU. One of many such tasks. Many systems do not use GC at all – it’s typically a language/framework issue, not a CPU issue.
Not to mention, GC is intimately tied into both the language and the host OS. Doing it in hardware means new hardware every time a minor change is made in the language of OS. This is a company in search of unlimited streams of money rather than solving a programming issue.
This is true. Additionally, memory management in most languages with automatic memory management and a GC isn’t as simple as every object ever being new’ed and then handed over to a GC.
Why do we all need GC? If you are a good programmer you never need a garbage collector, that’s it.
The Symbolics 3600 Lisp machine implemented hardware accelerated garbage collection as a parallel subsystem some 35 years ago, it would be good to see this return.
So much stupid…
a) Most software doesn’t use GC, and nothing performance sensitive uses GC (e.g. if you care about performance but are using a language with GC then you end up using native code in a library for the performance sensitive parts).
b) For software that does use GC, often “references” are mangled (e.g. combined with something to indicate the type of object) and are not simple addresses. Different languages that use GC can/will mangle references in different ways.
c) For most operating systems there’s 3 layers of memory management (physical, virtual, then heap or GC in user-space), where it’d be extremely painful to try to do GC at the hardware level (where you can only see physical addresses) because you’d have to “unweave” the lower 2 layers of memory management.
d) Modern security features (e.g. encrypted RAM) are designed to prevent anything accessing or even seeing the true contents of RAM. If a hardware garbage collector is possible (outside of an artificially restricted “academic” setting) it will need to be placed above these security features, and will therefore have a large risk of being abused to bypass/violate the system’s security.
e) Modern systems have many things happen at once (multiple CPUs and multiple devices pounding memory at the same time). Tying to keep track of what does/doesn’t use GC (and how) while avoiding race conditions and upholding cache coherency while many things are happening would be a nightmare.
Mostly; I’d expect that someone did a “hardware GC” for one extremely restricted case (single CPU, no virtual memory, no multi-tasking, no security, single known language, …), and then a clueless reporter hyped the daylights out of it to make it sound more than it ever can be.
I agree with most of your points, but your first point is simply not true. GC has come a long way since stop-the-world, and in the modern day languages which abstract memory can sometimes beat native code.
If you trust the compiler to generate more efficient assembly code for your algorithms, why wouldn’t you trust it to make better decisions about memory usage, also?
FlyingJester,
I like this topic! To be honest, I don’t don’t see much benefit for moving GC into dedicated hardware because we already have parallel SMP processors that are more flexible and mostly unused anyways, they can handle background tasks pretty well already.
Also, “garbage collection” is an umbrella term covering many different types of algorithms and allocators, I’d prefer not to hardcode the semantics of one specific garbage collector in CPU silicone.
However, in terms of some of the generic arguments being made against garbage collection, I think we need to have a balanced view. The truth is unmanaged code continues to be a liability for computer security and robustness. Having garbage collected managed memory is one effective way to address this (serious) problem. Also, the gut reaction for many CS people is to assume alloc/free always wins over GC, but in fact garbage collection algorithms can sometimes do less work overall compared to all/free algorithms, which results in GC winning on performance. The fact that GC’s defer de-allocation means that it will typically use more memory. The point being there are some real tradeoffs to consider.
So, IMHO there’s no reason to put down GC..They can be beneficial and it has a place., but nothing in the article provides evidence that it is better to do in hardware than in software…only lip service to that effect. Unfortunately I can’t read the paper itself as it is locked behind a paywall. 🙁
In languages that require the use of finalizers (where user functions need to be called on an object as it is being garbage collected) I wonder if the overhead of propitiating the hardware GC events to software might even cause more performance loss due to interrupts and context switches.
I also prefer it wouldn’t be the case. 😉
We had an argument about it some time ago, didn’t we?
I didn’t read the article but I suppose it is intrinsic in it the premise that the G.C. support comes from a specialized part of the OS running in parallel all the time without disturbing the context switching of the other parts. If so, I think it would be a really nice addition.
acobar,
Hmm, I can’t find it. it’s become harder for me to find comments on wordpress. using 3rd party search engines. I was able to find more using the comment search on the old site.
Anyways, I am curious how they plan to address the GC compatibility issues,
Of course some GC algorithms already run in parallel, but between all the operating systems and languages that use GC there are probably many different structures under the hood. Obviously a GC allocator can reserve extra space for it’s own GC accounting when making an allocation, that would need to be standardized. Sometime a GC can take advantage of the fact that 64bit pointers have unused bits, for example to flag whether a pointer has been followed. These bits may well be unused, however if the hardware GC implementation assumes they are unused, it would conflict with software that uses those bits for something else. It’s important for a GC to identify where the pointers are in a structure, software based GCs can easily take advantage of language reflection for this, but a hardware GC has no clue about software reflection. So unless it was hardcoded for a specific language, I suspect a hardware GC implementation would require a new type reflection format, which could get ugly because now the GC requires compiler changes too.
I have no idea if they cover any of this in their paper, my guess is that they based their study on a specific GC from a specific language.
Because a compiler makes its decisions once, and except for JIT’ed languages, makes them before the program ever runs.
If this could work at all (and I very strongly doubt that), I wonder how much extra memory bandwidth it would consume, and with what effect.
And a programmer isn’t making a decision once, before the program runs, when they write manual memory management code?
FlyingJester,
Considering most of them are implemented in native code, I would argue the native code is merely being beaten by other native code that does performance tuning on the fly. Turns out, native code written in native code can also do that, and such programs also beat non-native code which runs on native code backends.
Side note, “beat” is a bit vague. When GC languages “beat” native code, what category is it beating it in? Fast GC programs rarely approach the memory usage of reasonable native code programs.
People do. That’s why people are increasingly choosing value semantics over reference semantics, because a compiler can make much better decisions about memory usage when you aren’t allocating everything on the heap and pointing to other random places on the heap.
When you deal with values, and leave object lifetime decisions to the compiler, it turns out they can do a much better job.
If you split the cost of GC into 2 parts, “finding the garbage” and “freeing the garbage that was found” it’s obvious that it’s impossible for GC to have better performance. The best case is that “finding the garbage” costs nothing and GC ends up with “equal but not better” performance. The same applies to memory footprint (GC can only achieve “equal but not better memory consumption” if it finds and frees garbage as soon as possible).
Any illusion of GC being better for performance or memory consumption is not directly related to GC itself. For example, maybe a hypothetical piece of software performs better when various pieces of data are moved closer to improve locality, and people using explicit memory management don’t do that even though they could, and (an implementation of) GC does do it, so the GC gives the illusion of better performance (but not because of GC itself).
Of course the entire point of GC is to be better at avoiding bugs, and it does achieve that (primarily, by sacrificing some performance). That’s what makes GC attractive (e.g. for finding bugs before software is released).
Brendan,
Many smart people in CS have this misconception, which is learned early on, but it’s wrong. There are a lot of clever ways GC can be optimized such that on the whole, the GC cycle costs less than the aggregate “free” calls on an unmanaged heap.
https://www.c-sharpcorner.com/UploadFile/ff2f08/depth-looks-in-garbage-collection/
“The garbage collector generates a significant performance hit and this is a major drawback of using a managed heap. But the GC only occurs when the heap is full, so that the managed heap is significantly faster than a C Runtime heap.”
Sure GC could benefit from locality, but depending on the GC algorithm it can additionally benefit from having less work to do on average than alloc/free. I don’t mean for this to be controversial, I really would like everyone to understand this, so here’s an example with an extremely simplified GC minus all the bells and whistles that get in the way of clear understanding…
The heap allocator consists of a single pointer to the next free space on the heap. It handles alloc calls reserving space for a NULL forwarding pointer plus the size of the alloc request. The “next” pointer gets advanced and a pointer to the newly allocated region is returned. This continues until the heap runs out of space, at which time a GC cycle is needed.
The GC cycle consists of recursively scanning the entire object hierarchy and copying objects to a second heap. All objects start with a NULL forwarding pointer corresponding to an address in the second heap. For every object reached, copy to the new heap (using the trivial allocator described above) and set the forwarding pointer to it’s new address. Next scan all references. If a referenced object has a forwarding pointer, simply update our reference to the object. If a referenced object does not have a forwarding pointer, then recursively process that object so that it gets copied to the second heap, then update our reference when that returns. By the end of this process all reachable objects will be copied over to the second heap, all references point into the second heap and the second heap will be 100% de-fragmented. The heaps swap roles and the second heap essentially becomes the primary heap.
I think this example is sufficient to explain why GC algorithms can outperform alloc+free in certain scenarios. The alloc function is absolutely trivial and so small it could even be inlined. While the garbage collection cycle is relatively slow due to the way it needs to scan and copy objects, the key insight here is that it’s performance is proportional to the size of the working set and NOT the number of objects freed since the previous cycle. The frees add literally ZERO cost! So for any given working set, the cost of GC is constant regardless of the number of allocations/frees that occurred.
Now compare this to a heap using C’s alloc/free functions: every alloc is more expensive than our example’s trivial alloc and every free adds cost. So with this in mind, we have a better idea when GC should come out ahead versus when alloc/free should. Algorithms that have a small working set (therefor low cost GC cycles) with lots of allocations and frees are most likely to favor the GC (and visa versa). What I hope everyone can take away is that the GC’s performance advantage is NOT merely due to data locality tricks, but actual algorithmic differences.
Of course, the simplicity of this algorithm does have it’s cons: copying every object every cycle, memory efficiency is bad, etc. But there are more sophisticated algorithms like generational GCs that help. Anyways it’s outside the scope of the example 🙂
I agree.
Brendan,
Are we sure about that? A lot of software is being written in Javascript/Node. Almost all browsers have a Javascript engine. Java is still quite big in enterprise (and Android phones). Non-trivial amounts of software written in C#. Then there’s Python, Ruby, Perl, all running on the backend and forcing companies to run huge server farms.
But considering GC languages crawl, they are sensitive to performance. Of course, the performance they’re sensitive to is on the scale of human reaction time rather than nanosecond latencies, but people for sure notice performance issues in GC languages.
kwan_e,
The oft-stated performance gap between GC/alloc+free is an assumption isn’t always true, I wish we could all acknowledge that and move forward. As I’m sure you know by now from the last discussion, GC can sometimes be faster than alloc/free. Should I dig that up so we can discuss it more? I’m actually going on vacation with the family this weekend, so I’m not sure I want to get dragged down this path at the moment, haha. 🙂
Hey, I found the benchmarks! I redid these benchmarks to use wall time using the linux “time” command so that the timing between the gcc and java code is fair. Java starts off at a disadvantage because the JVM hotspot compiler incurs large startup overhead, but on large heap structures java manages to catch up using GC and eventually beat the c++ code using alloc/free.
TestJava.java
https://pastebin.com/QfE4Qakh
TestC.cc
https://pastebin.com/N2Z7Zk8U
GC versus Alloc/Free
https://i.postimg.cc/VvJyPS08/gcbenchmark.png
As always, YMMV, but the main point is that GC’s reputation for bad performance isn’t always justified by data.
For a fair comparison (given that your “Java with GC” didn’t free any of the garbage and just left it allocated until the process terminated) you should delete line 53 of “test.cc”.
put it in a pcie4 slot and ship it. like aegea you will be bought up by a giant for billions.
edit physx ans s3
While I’m skeptical about a system that does need software managed GC, I quite like the idea of the CPU handing off the GC to an heavily optimised and very efficient dedicated external device.
I suppose different users will have different views on this based on how much garbage they actually have to collect.
If anyone wants to actually read the paper this article references without having an IEEE Micro subscription you can find it here:
https://people.eecs.berkeley.edu/~krste/papers/maas-isca18-hwgc.pdf
Not my area of expertise, but after reading the paper its clear that this is not an “An alternative to garbage collection” at all. The idea here is a fairly low complexity accelerator unit that would assist a traditional software GC in doing specific tasks (i.e. similar in nature to the page-table tree walker hardware found in most MMUs).
They make a fairly sound argument that in most modern concurrent GCs it is inefficient and far from optimal to spin off GC threads on separate cores, because such threads generally do very mundane and embarrassingly parallel work that barely utilizes most of the vast resources of a CPU… Having a memory mapped accelerator for mark and sweep operations that can just go off and do its thing directly through the memory controller without polluting caches or interfering with threads that are doing actual work doesn’t sound like a terribly bad idea. The bulk of the GC is still orchestrated through software, it just offloads certain common operations to the accelerator to ease its burden.
It might not be all that big of a deal on desktop class chips, but such an accelerator has significant performance benefits on for embedded stuff like low end ARM and/or RISC V and whatnot using slower in-order cores. They show 4x-10x improvements in overall GC performance in a Java VM while using less power to boot.
Doesn’t seem like that bad of an idea to me. It would require some significant customization of the GCs in existing languages that want to support such hardware, but the basic operations this thing accelerates are pretty universal in modern GCs. It is equally applicable to stop-the-world type GCs, incremental GCs, and concurrent GCs – although they mention they have more work to do to properly support generational GCs.
galvanash,
Thank you, it’s helpful to read the actual paper! I made some pretty good guesses anyways, haha.
With respect to energy consumption, they probably have a point that general purpose cores are less efficient than a special purpose GC processor. With respect to their performance numbers, I am extremely skeptical because CPU should easily be able to saturate the memory bandwidth. The fact that their model does not seems wrong. They’re simulating the whole thing including the CPU and DDR on an FPGA, so something could be fishy there. Maybe I’m misunderstanding something, but it doesn’t look to me that their model accurately represents the performance of real CPU+DDR hardware at least for intel CPUs. Are ARM CPUs exceptionally bad at saturating memory? Maybe I should conduct some tests on real hardware, haha.
It may not be a terrible idea, but their work is tailed for a specific JVM implimentation. My speculation about them needing to customize the object structure was correct (see I. Bidirectional Object Layout: ). They either need to customize the hardware for a specific language (to understand the language’s reflection structure), or they need to customize the language to fit the hardware. Either way, the hardware would end up being extremely special purpose.
In practice, it would probably take the form of a new hardware standard/API for garbage collection (like cuda and opencl do for GPGPU computing). Then garbage collected applications will need to be re-written to explicitly support it. For that matter, I don’t see why one couldn’t build a hardware assisted mark/sweep GC using GPGPU hardware on the market today.
In general no, but I was more thinking about older in-order designs commonly used in embedded applications with low core counts. On these types of machines concurrent GC is very costly, so you mostly see stop-the-world or tracing GCs being used because they are overall more efficient. Think running memory intensive Java app like Lucene on a Raspberry Pi Zero – that kind of thing.
Is that common? Nope, but you do see it occasionally. It might not be quite as painful with something like this. I agree that they have ALOT of work to do to make this work bothering with for desktop class hardware though…
A computer that does not run a script language does not even know a garbage collector. How it manages heap memory is a central architectural characteristic of any program and the functionality is woven into all the program code. It is hard to see how that can be outsourced to some dedicated hardware.
> A computer that does not run a script language does not even know a garbage collector. How it manages heap memory is a central architectural characteristic of any program and the functionality is woven into all the program code.
Not even close to true. Even ignoring the fact that there are multiple GC-based memory management libraries for C and C++, there are quite a few compiled languages that are garbage-collected instead of requiring the programmer to handle all memory management themselves. On top of that, a lot of the memory management done by most large programs that don’t use an external garbage-collection library but do actual garbage collection themselves.
Yes, that is how I read it, I figured out those debating a hardware replacement of GC code hadn’t read the article.
It’s pretty obvious the authors discuss an optimised GC device that takes those tasks off the CPU, nothing at all about replacing GC code with GC hardware.
I can imagine as memory grows this issue of clearing the garbage becomes ever more CPU intensive, especially for big data processing.