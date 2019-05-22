Apple and Amazon cut a deal that upended the Mac resale market

When John Bumstead looked at listings for his products on Amazon.com in early January, he was waiting for the guillotine to fall.
A small online business owner from Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bumstead specializes in refurbishing and selling old MacBooks, models he typically buys from recyclers and fixes up himself. But on January 4th, Bumstead’s entire business dwindled into nonexistence as his listings were removed from the platform due to a new policy limiting all but the largest companies and specially authorized providers from selling Apple products.
Apple made a special deal with Amazon to basically exterminate all third party repair services and used Apple product sellers that aren’t specifically approved by Apple. The result is a sharp increase in pricing on used Apple products sold on Amazon – exactly what Apple wants, of course – and smaller, non-Apple approved resellers are dying off.
Charming. And people actually claim Apple has morals and values.
Apple’s actions are clearly unethical, however amazon’s complicit help in blocking apple’s competitors deserves scrutiny as well.
“Amazon is constantly working to enhance the customer experience, and one of the ways we do this is by increasing selection of the products we know customers want.” – amazon
F you amazon! This is a serious blow to market competition and these actions are diametrically opposed to customer interests. I hope they get all the bad publicity they deserve until they reverse course and admit their policy betrayed customer interests. Just think if all manufacturers started following this precedent with deals prohibiting competition and sales of used products in common marketplaces.
Shame on both companies!
Crap like this, along with screwing over self-published authors and small publishing houses by allowing scammers to scan and upload knockoff ebooks for sale, makes me want to drop my Prime membership. At this point the only thing we use it for is the “free” video and music service, we mostly buy physical products online from traditional retailers and eBay. Netflix is cheaper and carries much less moral baggage (hell, they use and contribute to FreeBSD and other open source projects).
The harder part of voting with my wallet will be giving up my iPhone. With the demise of Windows Phone and Google’s neverending war on privacy, there isn’t anywhere to go except back to a dumbphone and PDA combo like it’s 2002.
Does anyone even make stand-alone PDAs anymore?
I don’t think so, but I can probably throw something together with a Raspberry Pi, a cheap touch screen, and my 3D printer.
Or get a Pinebook Pro
Amazon has been doing this for a while.
* You can no longer sell some movie brands (like Marvel)
* Some GPU / Motherboards are off limits (PNY / Gigabyte)
* Some electronics (Logitech)
I can understand where there are fakes for cosmetics / clothing etc. There is eBay for that, where customers know the risk. However the clearly labeled used products (which come with original serial numbers / boxes / etc), this limitation does not seem to be customer oriented, but rather for pushing prices up.
On the other hand, Amazon is not the best place to sell used laptops. The “very liberal return policy” (no questions asked even when customer is at fault) is not helpful for expensive items. Fortunately there are still other avenues to sell used items.
A company can neither be moral or immoral. Morality is not determined by a company’s desire to maximize profits. A company’s sole purpose is to maximize profits. It would have been best to simply say that you disagree with the company’s actions.
Perhaps, Thom should use “ethics”. Anyway, it does not matter which one of them you use, Apple clearly lacks it.
haus,
I find this type of argument is mostly used by those who want to disown responsibility. You can play semantic games, but a company’s actions are not spontaneous, a company is little more than a proxy for those who control it making conscious moral/ethical decisions (whether they care to admit it or not).
Anyways, your opinion of corporate behavior seems strongly biased in favor of apple every time they come up. When it comes to other company abuses you think something should be done to fix them, yet when it comes to apple’s abuses “a company’s sole purpose is to maximize profits” and “it’s best to simply say that you disagree with the company’s actions”.
Reinstate slavery !
In a country that has things like “work full time and still be poor, or lose your health insurance; until we get bored and fire you anyway”, slavery might be an improvement (the slave’s owner has a duty to take care of their slaves). 😉
No wonders how some countries gets to the top… At least they sent some people to the moon. Such an achievement. Now you just have to thrown your old Mac to the bin and get a new one. What is the half life of (chip) silicon anyway ?
It is completely normal for premium brands to limit re-sellers on Amazon. Otherwise your brand premium attribute will be discounted into the floor and destroyed. Everybody uses the same product pages so the only way for multiple sellers to compete is on price.
I feel bad for the refurb re-seller and I think an exception should be made or approval should be possible to get. However it would be an exception. What has happened is normal.
A refurb section on Amazon for extending the life of all products would be amazing. They kind of have it already with the “available form other sellers” section. I never pay full price for games. A better delineation on the site could enable the second hand re-sellers to be protected, for the planet’s sake. Not holding my breath as Amazon will only do it for money.
There is a Philip K Dick story about the planet becoming an entire population of warehouse robots. Move over SkyNet. Amazon is our future!
Where is the “free and unencumbered competition”, the “open market” ? When a product is sold, it is sold once for good, why the brand could have the right to prevent you from reselling it refurbished ? Imagine if car brands gets a cut of second hand cars each time they are sold on the refurbished market, would you find it normal since they already had their margin on the original sale ? What is this called again, racketeering ?
Iapx432,
I don’t know if that’s true. I found information about amazon’s “Brand Registry”, which gives manufacturers the ability to control how their products are displayed and help fight counterfeits, however my understanding is that it does NOT stop 3rd party resellers. The information I’ve found suggests amazon does not normally help manufacturers delist competing resellers who aren’t otherwise in violation of seller rules.
https://www.skubana.com/manufacturer-imposed-limitations/
https://sellercentral.amazon.com/forums/t/authorized-resellers/59511/3
Do you have information clearly showing that amazon will normally work with manufacturers to limit resellers?
To the extent that this were true, I think it could warrant an antitrust lawsuit because amazon controls half of the ecommerce market and quid pro quo deals that limit competition to such a degree are likely red flags. On the other hand, government regulators are in a bizarro phase right now with whitehouse appointments chosen to do the opposite of their job functions, so enforcement may be unlikely.