Why Mazda is purging touchscreens from its vehicles

What an interesting coincidence – a story from earlier this year that lines up well with our story from yesterday.
Tablet-like touchscreens have become the ubiquitous interfaces of choice, and they’re seemingly everywhere in daily life, on everything from thermostats to coffee makers and refrigerators. But Mazda really doesn’t think they belong in cars—or at least anywhere near the driver’s seat.
It wasn’t a decision that was hastily made, according to company officials. However, as they started studying the effects of touchscreens on driving safety (and driving comfort), it soon became clear what the priorities should be with this completely new system that makes its debut in the 2019 Mazda 3.
This is a bold move by Mazda, especially now that touchscreens in cars have become such a hyped supposed selling point. I hope other manufacturers follow suit.
I’m personally torn on this. The geek in me loves the touch screen. It’s clean, it’s sleek. It’s not a jumbled field of buttons like my 2010 Ford Fusion. But as a driver I do notice I have to look far too long of a time at the touchscreen on my wife’s Ford Explorer, fumbling around with music, climate control, etc. I try to use the tactile buttons as much as possible, but sometimes you got to touch the control surface.
It’s a careful balance, I agree. Usability vs safety.
Phloptical,
I agree it’s about both usability and safety, but I wouldn’t actually say “Usability vs safety” since sometimes both usability AND safety call for dedicated physical controls. I’m not against touchscreens alltogether, and there may be some features that genuinely belong there. I find a GPS is very useful addition for example. A backup cam can be useful too. It’s just that I don’t want all the physical controls to get consolidated into it. The buttons to open the sunroof belong in the ceiling such that you can access them via muscle memory without even looking. I also prefer physical knobs for climate control.
The problem with touchscreens is twofold:
1. The lack of tactile feedback costs us the ability to use muscle memory (touchscreens are inherently more distracting)
2. Context sensitive screens means it’s inherently a prolonged multi-step operation involving screen navigation (which is unambiguously dangerous for the driver to do while driving).
Not to long ago I had to use Car Play on a Mercedes B-Class that for some reasons didn’t have a touch screen. If you find a touch screen in your car then wait till you tried to navigate a somewhat complex UI using one of these rotary controls. I’m sure Mazda has a point about ease of use of touch screens in cars, but their “let’s remove all this modern nonsense” approach won’t be the solution.
Three things:
1. This sounds like Mazda saying “we don’t want to be liable for distracted driving.” If you take the touch screen entertainment system out of the car, commuters are just going to turn to their phones which have to be more of a safety risk than a touch screen entertainment center mounted up on the dash.
2. I think it honestly comes down to how you, as a car company, see the driving experience. A “driver’s car” really doesn’t need a ton of entertainment tech that takes away from the driving experience — safety tech? Sure. But one of my favorite “driving cars” is a Toyota 86 where the tech screams “you’ve entered a time machine back to the 1990s.” Commuter cars, on the other hand? Tech is a comfort feature.
3. Have any of you all ever used the entertainment center in a Mazda? I test drove a Miata two years ago and the system was… old… Makes me wonder if this is Mazda’s way of spinning a decision to give up on R&D into making a better system.
I’m perfectly fine with this approach, provided the buttons are durable.
I find myself touching the actual buttons on my vehicles, especially the ones in the steering wheel when driving. Touch screen is mostly for when I’m stopped and configuring stuff or passengers.
Touch screens are pretty “stupid”. However, so are consoles with a gazillion buttons.
Simplicity for the win… anyone? anyone?
I drive a 2006 car, and I’m going to miss its console the most. Has a clear large digitial speedometer, and real controls, but not over done (I mean it has a CD player, for younger folks, that’s a way of playing music from physical media without the warpage that your love for vinyl has when exposed to sun).