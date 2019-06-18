How VisiCalc’s spreadsheets changed the world

It’s the 40th anniversary of VisiCalc, the first popular spreadsheet program, and the anniversary has prompted some new remembrances of the killer app that, true to its “power to the people” origins, got people playing with data — and, by popularizing personal computers, helped to change the world.
Something about spreadsheets popularising the PC always fascinated me. Out of all the things computers can do – it’s tabulating numbers that played an important role in their spread.
In the early 1980s I was involved in the administration of a small design collective in London. I was 28 and I had heard about personal computers but I had never used one nor did I know much about what they did. I was sceptical that PCs had a role in my life.
Then I heard that the Greater London Council was running hands-on workshops to introduce people to these new PCs so I went along to find out what these things did.
Part of my job was keeping a set of sales and purchase ledgers. This involved hand writing entries of sales and purchases into ledger pages, as many as forty entries stacked up on a page, with breakdown columns showing what each purchase or sales item was composed of. Each page had to be totalled at the bottom using a calculator, as did every column, and if the sum of the column entries didn’t match the grand total you knew you had made a mistake somewhere on the page and you had to go back and use a ruler to mover down the page an entry line at a time to check for errors. Utterly tedious and error prone.
When I got to the computer workshop I was confronted by PCs running MS-DOS so all you could see was that intimidating green text C prompt on a black screen. I asked one of the people to show me how this strange thing could help me in my job. So he started up a spreadsheet program (it was the first time I heard that word) and showed me how to recreate my ledgers except the program added everything up and it was all error checked automatically. I vividly remember this moment he entered the Sum formulae and the total of all the entries above appeared because it was at that exact moment that I became a PC enthusiast. Within a few months we had managed to buy a cheap Amstrad computer for our office and the rest is history.
Even now one of my favourite things is setting up a big and powerful sprearsheet
Great radio programme from a great series:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/w3csz2w9