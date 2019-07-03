ReactOS ‘a ripoff of the Windows Research Kernel’ claims Microsoft kernel engineer

Some pretty bold claims by a Microsoft kernel engineer who works on the Windows kernel regarding ReactOS, the open source operating system that aims to be compatible with Windows.
Axel Rietschin, kernel engineer at Microsoft, has claimed that ReactOS, an open source operating system intended to be binary-compatible with Windows, is “a ripoff of the Windows Research Kernel that Microsoft licensed to universities.”[…]
He says that “internal data structures and internal functions, not exported anywhere and not part of the public symbols, have the exact same names as they appear in the Research Kernel.”
In his recent post, he presents further arguments against ReactOS being a “clean room” implementation done without reference to the source code. “Macros names, parameters, etc. never appears in the compiled code. It is … almost surely impossible that a clean-room reimplementation ends up using macros for the same things, let alone macros with the same or similar names.”
Reitschin does add he is no lawyer, but these claims do raise a number of serious concerns and questions about the ReactOS project. These claims alone will probably ensure no serious commercial entity will ever want to associate itself with ReactOS, and it will be interesting to see if these claims will ever lead to something more serious than mere words.
That’s cute, that’d you’d think a commercial entity would be interested in an OS that strives to replicate a commercial OS. Companies will never get anywhere near that – their corporate legal counsel would have fits over the legal hazards that would be exposed. Even if ReacOS was 100% clean – roomed (which it seems it never has been), no company wants to be the one that has to argue that / prove that conclusively in a court of law. It’s safer to just f’ing license Windows.
Never mind that in 23 years ReactOS hasn’t even reached a beta status.
That it took Microsoft 23 years to discover that an open source project was “stealing” an academic project is troubling.
As you can read (and watch in viton’s video) the claims from Axel that this could only come from the Windows Research Kernel seems wrong. But more importantly this is probably more a question of Microsoft not caring about ReactOS. They probably made an analysis a long time ago about the positives and negatives of going after ReactOS and just decided it wasn’t worth the effort
In one of the posts way down in the thread about this it is mentioned from a (reputable?) source that MS looked at ReactOS quite a long time ago, determined it had lineage right into the research kernel, but didn’t do anything because it is circa NT4 /Win2K kernel code and they were already way past that.
That cost analysis most likely came out that this would make us look bad and move more people to Linux while ReactOS wouldn’t be a threat until everyone in the room was long dead.
That’s the thing about FUD, it doesn’t have to be true, just sounds true enough for people to put add a risk factor.
The interesting thing, in my opinion, is that if this claim is true, then it is likely Wine is also affected since the two projects share so much code. The fact that nothing was said about Wine, which is more widely used, make me wonder.
Additionally, whatever happened to “extraordinary claims requires extraordinary proof”? The “you stole from is” claim is pretty bold.
This sounds exactly like good-ole Microsoft FUD. I still vividly remember most of the claims from the early 2000s. They even invested on SCO during the lawsuit against Linux, just to make sure they could point and say “but think of the risk!” It’s the same here… He shows no proof, but the claim seems plausible, at face value… “Think of the risk!”
This isn’t a big surprise. Any sort of Windows compatibility in this manner needs the ability to see how the internals work, otherwise undocumented bugs and behaviour would cause most common programs from the XP era (which ReactOS seems to be targetting nowadays) to fail horribly. If his claims are true, clearly someone has/had access to Windows source code and just did a basic copy and paste
larwilliams2,
Yeah, I’d really like to see specifics underlying his claim. While he could be right, he could just as easily be exaggerating. his post on quora doesn’t provide anything of substance and was more of a rant.
Let’s not forget that ever since the US federal courts have deemed APIs to be copyrightable in oracle v google, all clones of any software are at high risk of infringing API copyrights. Even if developers do create a genuinely new implementation of windows, microsoft could conceivably win a case against them over the windows API which has to be used for compatibility. Barring independent devs from cloning defacto standard APIs is a rather drastic departure from both the intent as well as execution of copyright law in the past.
I’d be pretty surprised by a copy/paste, after all the noise they made about their audit
https://slashdot.org/story/06/02/01/1944257/reactos-code-audit
https://www.reactos.org/wiki/Audit
they put development on hold for quite a while while checking things out.
But if the MS dev is right, well, I imagine there is some way for a third part to see ReactOS code and MS code and deliver a verdict.
Did you actually read the links you posted? They didn’t have an audit performed, they checked themselves. And as you can read in the first link you provided they don’t really care about being legal: ” If people made mistakes and there was a violation of the law, I question the justice of the law and or anyone that would try to prosecute any of the developers who just want the freedom to learn and create a more free system.””
yeah I read them and read them when they were new. That they were doing the audit themselves is a bit off. If you read my original comment, I said I’d be surprised by a straight copy paste, as something like that would be so easy to see and so easily disprove what they were saying. Wouldn’t surprise me at all if they had the Windows source open in one screen and were rewriting it in another. I would mostly be surprised if the infractions were as blatant as the MS dude was saying, given ReactOS’s stance on it.
I’d put on my “conspiracy” hat:
What if someone close to Microsoft wanted to “poison” the ReactOS code by introducing these changes?
… hat out
Given the long history of the project, I do not think there would be fundamental issues affecting its future. However they might need to sit together with some Microsoft folks to clean out any conflicts. It might even be possible that Microsoft can give a reprieve considering their recent positive behavior towards open source.
sukru,
I don’t think microsoft really cares about reactos today. Hypothetically, suing react-os for a symbolic win wouldn’t be terribly useful for microsoft even if it could crush them in court. Reactos has no serious customers anyways. Microsoft would only incur negative publicity, criticism and perhaps even new anti-trust scrutiny. So it may be best for microsoft just to leave well enough alone at least until reactos can conceivably pose a more plausible threat and/or high dollar royalties are at stake.
Alex explained everything here:
1) Download everything – MS leaking a lot of info: symbols / headers
2) Look everywhere: books / tools / blogs
3) Lots of hard work
viton,
The point is that the accusation also talked about macros, which are not in the symbols, and apparently highly specific to the internals and not just part of the external headers.
Steven Edwards, ReactOS developer, stated that ReactOS code must comply with the “US standard method for reverse engineering”, defined by him as “one person tears apart the implementation of a device, writes documentation and another reads that documentation and implements.” Edwards said the team would “rewrite all code found to have been implemented not using the US method for reverse engineering,”
So basically Steven thinks it is okay for 1 person to have a look at the source code, write documentation about all the function calls (something like DoSomething(int a, int b) {print a} and write the documentation as “DoSomething(int a, int b) {}” with more documenation like “this function just prints a and isn’t calling any other functions”. Now a second person just has to write the actual code to print a and that would be reverse engineering according to Steven. This would both explain why the same function names (and macro’s) show up while ReactOS still claims to be reverse engineering
avgalen,
No, his definition is legally troublesome. The biggest case of reverse engineering allowed in the US was when Compaq reverse engineered the BIOS. It has to be clean room. The documentation written must be functional/behavioural descriptions.
Copying even function and macro names probably would not be considered cleanroom, let alone specifying internal macros that aided a specific way of implementing something – decidedly not a functional specification.
We agree here, so you meant ” Yes, his definition is legally troublesome”
Alfman already brought up the legal decision that API’s are copyrightable*
* Morally I think that this was a wrong decision and just like Steven and Alex my personal opinion is that you should be able to re-implement the actual code by “taking the API/functions and filling them in yourself”. However personal opinions don’t matter when we are talking about legality. So I greatly respect the work that is put into ReactOS, but I also think that it can be shutdown legally whenever Microsoft decides to give a damn about it
There is, as far as I can find, no “US standard for reverse engineering”. There is an IEEE standard. What Mr. Edwards self-defines is not the IEEE standard.
Deeper in the discussion there is an eluded to NT kernel hack that an MS programmer was not proud of, but solved a problem of adding functionality that many ISVs had requested. The hack was very specific to the MS developed kernel code because fixing whatever edge case existed that needed to be solved first, before the new feature(s) could be added, was deemed too risky.
The discussion states that the same hack exists in the ReactOS code. The probability of the exact hack being executed because two separate implementations of an API both arrived at the same edge-case issue is beyond extremely unlikely.
Thanks for posting that video. It also explains how he could have gotten the Macro-names: Basically leaked/mistaken-builds that shouldn’t have become public but did. This isn’t what a “clean room” implementation means and it is clear from this video that this guy has a questionable morality*
* At the end he mentions that he obeys NDA’s because he doesn’t want to go to jail and doesn’t want to be a paria
* Around the 17-19 minute mark he mentions that he doesn’t condone looking at leaked builds, but does do it “not for research purposes but to see how things work”
* He keeps mentioning that when things are public you can look at them
* He also mentions that he “used the same names” …aka copying….which is not a good idea when there is copyright on something
All in all my impression is that this is a great guy with a lot of knowledge and skills that is both having fun with ReactOS but should know that it will never “mimic the success Linux had in making the Unix operating system freely available to the masses, except we’re doing it with the Windows operating system.”
avgalen,
My point was that this apparently went beyond API functions. Even if you call it reverse engineering, if it’s detailed enough to specify implementation specific internal code, then they may as well just have copied it and change the names around.
I don’t agree with copyrighting APIs. But I think we all agree that copyright still exists for the actual implementation source. Otherwise, open source copyright licences don’t work. To specify something so tightly as to spell out internal macro names and their purpose is to basically substantially copy the work itself because internal macros, by definition, are not necessary to the function of the code.
Basically, if the accusations are true about highly specialized internal macros and functions, then the “reverse engineering” claim is just an act. It would be a straight up copy.
Don’t hang on to the “reverse engineering” claim because ReactOS isn’t claiming that. From https://reactos.org/joining/faqs: Is ReactOS legal?
Yes we are. All the code that make up the ReactOS operating system has been written from scratch by our developers. We go to great lengths to ensure that the code our developers create is clean. and we make sure that the methods we use to understand Windows internals is also clean. We use a variety of methods to achieve this, which include clean room reverse engineering, using existing documentation freely available both in books and on the web, using extensive tests (tens of millions) which apply black box engineering methods against both public and private APIs which are exposed by the operating system. We believe commercial operating systems should be freely available, and we’re pushing to mimic the success Linux had in making the Unix operating system freely available to the masses, except we’re doing it with the Windows operating system.
Trying to apply some common sense, this story makes no sense.
– if the ReactOS project was eager to copy from leaked Windows sources, then you would expect them to be in a much more advanced state today
– why would someone from Microsoft would lie about ReactOS? it is not a treat to Windows in any meaningful way and it won’t be in the foreseeable future
Except that you shouldn’t expect them to be in a much more advanced state. They’d be where they are, actually – stuck around the early 2000s in terms of compliance. The Research Kernel is circa NT4 / Win2K era code. Microsoft stopped that initiative around then because many licensees of the Research Kernel were ignoring the license and sharing the code.
The Research Kernel code predates removing video drivers from the kernel, the One Windows initiative, all of the security fixes that Microsoft implemented as one of the XP service packs, etc…. It’s ancient.
Really with the USA doing trade barriers. Microsoft might be worried that Reactos might in fact get serous commercial support.
Also is not a new problem where parties who have made mistakes on how much information has leaked out by Windows Driver Kit and MSDN and binaries files. Yes 10 mins in on that video shows a lot of information about Windows source leaked out due to how Microsoft built there binaries..
Dont forget, this is just a single dev who happens to work at Microsoft. As far as I can gather Microsoft (the organisation) is not involved.