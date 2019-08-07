The last working Olivetti mainframe sits in a Tuscan high school

Then they heard about a working model of the ELEA 9003, Olivetti’s first commercial mainframe, introduced in 1959. They lost no time tracking it down.
This 9003 had originally belonged to a bank in Siena, where it was used for payroll, managing accounts, calculating interest rates, and the like. In 1972, the bank donated the computer to a high school in the Tuscan hill town of Bibbiena. And there it’s been ever since. Today, former Olivetti employees periodically travel to the ISIS High School Enrico Fermi to tend to the machine.
A unique piece of computing history that must be saved at all costs.
Thom Holwerda,
This is a common refrain from you Thom, but it’s always mentioned as though it is self evident. Would you elaborate on what makes it important to you? And what should humanity do with all it’s old tech when it’s no longer practical to keep?
“All old tech” probably isn’t worth saving. But “the last unit of the first product line in a particular class of device from a company, produced 60 years ago, surely warrants some attention, I would think. Similarly to the way we protect endangered species and national heritage sites, etc. I think in this particular case the value is self evident.
WossMan,
There are so many now-defunct companies and products though. Which ones merit salvation? Is it the ones that made the most money or had the most customers? What exactly is it that makes a piece of technology worth saving for humanity to look back on. I really don’t think it makes sense to leave it to “self evident” logic because I don’t think it’s self evident at all.
Incidentally early in my carrier I worked at a company that built a “voice annunciation” telephone/PLC interface device that industrial customers like kodak, toyota, etc would use to query & control machinery over the telephone and get automated alerts via phone/pagers/etc. It was pretty cool & unique stuff back in the day before the dot-com bust, now I can’t find a trace it. Is something like that worth saving? Is an obscure mainframe more valuable to history due to it’s earlier timeframe? I really don’t know, “self-evident” is not a usable guideline. I think it’s a fair question to ask you and Thom what would be a good guideline.
Probably, this is quite an important machine as it was the first commercial transistor-based computer. Mr. Olivetti also founded Società Generale Semiconduttori (SGS), which I am guessing made the transistors used in this device. SGS went on to become ST, which is Europe’s most important (only?) volume manufacturers of microprocessors, akin being the European “Intel”. I am sure that this computer was not kept in the school for doing their payroll or the such, but already as a historical/educational element. In this type of computer you can typically see the each logical and memory element, as they are several mm in size, giving students way more intuition and understanding of how computers work than looking at modern devices, with their complexity too high to comprehend by a single person.
Olivetti has actually been a pioneer in computer engineering and information technology. Moreover, it had a vision that went beyond the mere technological aspect and encompassed the whole idea of what kind of society would be ideal from a human-centered point of view.
In the end, there’s no objective parameter that drives decisions such as “what to save and what to forget”, but we might argue that such decisions are taken on the basis of a general consensus of the experts in the field.
Here’s a link for further reading: http://kvadratinterwoven.com/the-lesson-of-olivetti
It’s important because it’s the last. If there was millions of those we wouldn’t care.
History is human memory, this is what makes our culture. We learn from our past. This piece of old tech has a lot to tell us. Our modern tech evolved from it. The legacy of it is still here with us in modern tech. We can study it to understand better where we are and why we are here. It gives us great insight on where to go from here. It’s not a second hand picture or paper describing the stuff, it’s the complete, working stuff. It’s important to keep it working so we don’t loose any bit of our history.
If we forget our history we loose insight.
To better understand why that is important, open the explorer in the latest version of Windows 10 and create a file named com1. If you have no knowledge of computer history you won’t understand. The legacy of this computer is real.
Jean Eudes,
Ok, I’d like to get your input to my follow-up post where we have to assess the values of a whole lot of things that are the last of their kind during earlier tech eras. What are the factors that go into that scale? I still want your input too Thom!
Huh. I only know Olivetti for typewriters.
Actually Olivetti was a so big player in the history of IT that you never imagined
Just to say one thing they invented the first form of personal computer in 1963.
TWELVE years before Apple I !!!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Programma_101
How to forgot the the Quaderno, a subnotebook released in 1992, 15 years before the EEEPC
https://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/Olivetti_Quaderno
Worth to mention the Olivetti Envision, practically the first Mediacenter/Htpc released at the same time of win95, practically 15 years before those (now pervasive) class of machines, and many years before any Matrox/Ati/Nvidia TV capable VGA cards.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Olivetti_Envision
Olivetti problems were essentially two.
Product too ahead of its times, and politics.
Adriano Olivetti was often labeled, by other industry leaders and politicians a “communist”, because its innovative measure on workers protection and rights, and so not backed by the Italian governments of the time.
A long sad story.