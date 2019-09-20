 Home > Android > Full video of Nokia Android Feature phone with Google Assistant support emerges

Full video of Nokia Android Feature phone with Google Assistant support emerges

Android 3 Comments

Full video of what shows a Nokia feature phone running Android 8.1 has now emerged. The unknown Nokia feature phone prototype is not running KaiOS and rather one can clearly notice Android 8.1 mentioned in the system settings.

It wouldn’t surprise me if Google did indeed have plans to shoehorn Android into feature phones, only to realise it made more sense to just invest in KaiOS instead. I don’t think this Nokia phone is more than an old prototype.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Twitter @thomholwerda

3 Comments

  1. 2019-09-20 6:37 pm
    bhtooefr

    Note that plenty of feature phones are shipping that do run Android, although most of them are running much older Android (Sonim, for instance, ported the last bits of non-touch support left over in Android 4.x to Android 5.0 for their devices.)

  2. 2019-09-21 10:26 am
    kurkosdr

    Great! How long ’till we start CPU counting cores and RAM size in feature phones too? I give it 2 years.

  3. 2019-09-21 4:51 pm
    kurkosdr

    Full video btw https://youtu.be/P5TtHtvHyEU

Leave a Reply