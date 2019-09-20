How and why EasyOS is different

EasyOS is designed from scratch to support containers. Any app can run in a container, in fact an entire desktop can run in a container. Container management is by a simple GUI, no messing around on the commandline. The container mechanism is named Easy Containers, and is designed from scratch (Docker, LXC, etc are not used). Easy Containers are extremely efficient, with almost no overhead — the base size of each container is only several KB.
This is just one of the details of EasyOS, an experimental Linux distribution that really does things differently.
Good to see that after relinquishing oversight of Puppy, Barry has moved on to another project. Also good to see some of the thinking behind “frugal” installation has been extended into containerisation. Whether or not I ever play with this, there should be some interesting and useful outcomes.
Feh. Another “Let’s be different for the sake of being different”. Didn’t people learn *anything* form the Windows Vista/Windows 8/Gnome 3 nonsense?
When is an improvement not an improvement? When it’s not an improvement. Case in point,the whole container nonsense. How many times do people have to reinvent the wheel?
Sigh.
But, we learn a lot by “reinventing”. I admire those do an experiment over and over when everyone tells them, there’s no point.
IMHO, learning is always a valid point.
Yup.
There would be no beloved Windows 7 without Windows Vista. There would be no Windows 10 without Windows 8. And so on. To answer your question, yes, end users and developers both learned a lot from the items in your list. People keeping `reinventing the wheel`, if that’s even a good analogy, because there’s no such thing as a perfect wheel, and because needs/wants/expectations change over time. There no reason people *shouldn’t* try to improve, optimize, or improve existing `wheels`.
If it’s a from-scratch container implementation, is it at least using kernel functionality like cgroups, etc? If not, what is the mechanism and why should anyone trust it?
Also, I’m confused about the distinction between SFS, PETget, and Easy Containers. If you have a aufs-based package system like SFS, why not fully commit to it like Haiku did with its union filesystem package manager? Why have a traditional package manager at all? And what SFS and PETget binaries run in Easy Containers? Is every binary run in a container, or just some based on how the user configures it?
Digging a little deeper…
> The pup_event scripts are to be found in /usr/local/pup_event. The main guy is ‘pup_event_frontend_d’, which is launched from /root/.xinitrc when X starts.
> It is a binary file written in BaCon (a BASIC to C translator), that detects hotplug events and maintains the desktop drive icons.
WAT. When faced with the problem of service management and system init, adopting a BASIC dialect and C transpiler is not the first solution that comes to mind. Looking at an example (http://bkhome.org/docs/pup_event/pup_event_ipc.htm), I would think Lua would be a much better choice.