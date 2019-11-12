Debian reconsiders init-system diversity

Many community-based Linux distributions have made the decision to switch to systemd, and most of those decisions were accompanied by lengthy, sometimes acrimonious mailing-list discussions. No distribution had a harder time of it than Debian, though, where arguments raged through much of 2013 before the Debian Technical Committee decided on systemd in early 2014. Thereafter, it is fair to say, appetite for renewing the init-system discussion has been low. Now, though, the topic has returned to the fore and it would appear that the project is heading toward a new general resolution (GR) to decide at what level init systems other than systemd should be supported.