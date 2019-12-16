Centaur unveils its new server-class x86 core

It has been a while since we last heard from Centaur Technology. The company’s last major technology introduction was a decade ago with the Isaiah microarchitecture and the CN core when the company introduced the Via Nano. Since then, the small Austin team refocused its efforts and has been diligently working on its next project – a high-performance data center and edge x86 chip with powerful integrated AI acceleration. Today, Centaur is opening up on its latest core.
The consumer market is a thing of the past for Via, and the new focus is the datacenter space.
Zhaoxin is a part of VIA.
They still make consumer (and server) x86 CPUs.
https://fuse.wikichip.org/news/3138/zhaoxin-unveiled-next-generation-x86-soc-plans-32-core-servers-sub-7nm-client-designs/
[quote]The consumer market is a thing of the past for Via[/quote]
Was it ever a thing of the present? Do you know anyone who bought a VIA chip (not chipset) for his/her desktop computer?
EPIAs were widely used.
They were a thing on the bottom end of the market in the early to mid 2000s, before underclocked Pentium Ms and Atoms pushed them out (and then VIA/Centaur tried to go upmarket above the Atom, and instead faded out of the consumer market entirely, outside of Chinese Zhaoxin hardware in the past few years).