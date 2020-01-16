The PinePhone starts shipping – a Linux-powered smartphone for $150

Pine64 has announced that it is finally shipping the PinePhone, a smartphone that takes the rare step outside the Android/iOS duopoly and is designed to run mainline Linux distributions. The PinePhone starts shipping January 17 in the “Braveheart” developer edition.
An interesting device for sure, and the dip switches on the motherboard that act has hardware kill switches for things like the microphone and camera are pretty neat. I do take issue with the “Linux-powered” as if that’s some unique quality or anything. Save for the odd iPhone, every single smartphone in the world runs Linux.
Maybe not in a form that adheres to your no true Scotsman idea of Linux, but 100% Linux nonetheless.
This sounds like it’s not consumer ready, but it’s right up my alley and at the right price too!
I might be temped to try a mainline linux phone if I were in the market for a new phone. That being said, I don’t know how viable this phone is without android apps (like my carrier’s visual voicemail, thermostat app, gps apps, etc) and I’m not sure it’s possible for a new phone platform to overcome the duopoly market.
I’m no Scotsman, but I feel that if it were “100% linux” then I shouldn’t have trouble flashing a genuine mainline linux kernel onto android hardware. Maybe we could say that android is more of a linux derivative? I know google’s been pushing their changes upstream, I don’t know how many differences remain though, and there’s always the issue of binary blobs. Can we compromise and call it 99% linux? 🙂
That definition eliminates a lot of ARM hardware. People can be ARM zealots all they want, but I don’t understand it. ARM hardware companies want a very toxic, codependent relationship, and that’s not the way to go. I look at ARM hardware, but I always end up with x86 hardware at the end of the day.
I don’t consider Android a Linux. It’s the way MacOS borrows stuff from the BSDs, but really, it’s own thing. Android uses the Linux kernel for things, but it doesn’t draw from the same pool as all the other Linux distros. It doesn’t strive to be a Unix clone. Porting the usual posix/unix/linux/whatever software doesn’t really work that well.
People could, and do, argue that it doesn’t matter. A Linux distro is the Linux kernel plus whatever libc and userland the producer would like. Linux with the GNU userland and libc is common and the de facto standard. Linux with the GNU userland and an alternate libc happens frequently. I’m not sure if Linux plus a BSD userland has happened; probably, for five minutes. Anyway, it’s always fairly easy to port the traditional tool stack no matter the combination.
It’s probably not viable as a person’s only phone, but it’s perfectly viable for experimentation. You pretty much know you’re getting a barebones, DIY kit for the hackerspace crowd when you order stuff from Pine64. 🙂 They’ve done some work to collect working hardware, and it’s on the purchaser to collect or build the rest of the parts.
This will probably never be mainstream, but it’s nice for people who like to tinker with things.
I stand by my perspective. When people colloquially say “Linux” vs. “Android”, they’re talking about what the vendor pushes as the primary userland API and/or ABI.
Whether musl-based distros count as Linux depends on whether you’re judging by Linux kernel + POSIX + X11 (API) or “Runs my Linux Steam/GOG.com/etc. games” (Linux kernel + glibc ABI + X11).
You can pat yourself on the back, while everyone with Android development experience knows what kernel Android is using.
Java based userspace does not care what kernel it is running on.
While the C and C++ SDK, aka, is composed by a mix of ISO C and ISO C++ standard libraries, Android specific native APIs and a couple of portable libraries.
Calling Linux syscalls might seem to work, except they aren’t part of the NDK stable APIs and no guarantee is given whatsoever to work across devices.
Since Android 7, Google has started to put in place sandboxing for NDK code to kill apps that try to use such APIs.
Finally since Project Treble and Project Mainline, the Linux kernel has been reduced to a tiny box where a modular set of drivers (microkernel style) and libraries run on, creating yet another set of separation layers to the Linux kernel.
So the hard truth after patting yourself on the back, is that unless one is an Android OEM or has a rooted Android phone, there is little to no Linux to be seen.
Even projects like Termux are mostly based on general purpose POSIX features, whose applications need to be patched to run on Android.
I never understood the obsession with something being based on the Linux kernel. Unless you are in HPC sector, you shouldn’t care about the kernel, as long as it works. Microsoft replaced the kernel in Windows Vista with a Windows Server 2003 kernel and nobody noticed. In fact more people complained about 64-bit laptops not loading 32-bit drivers than the kernel change.
The whole talk about the Linux kernel has been a smokescreen to distract from the fact Linux Desktop still runs X.org and ALSA or PulseAudio.
It’s an IT version of “moving the goal posts” by “the year of desktop linux” people. They can’t admit desktop Linux is a complete failure, but saying Android uses it allows them to retain some sense of false superiority without actually doing anything.
Fanatics are fanatics, and they like rooting for their team.
X.org is being phased out for Wayland. I’m running on Wayland right now. 🙂
PulseAudio sits on top of ALSA. PipeWire may be finally deprecating both of those.
Just let this part from the article sink in:
Because the Purism Libre 5 hardware needs to be as open and freedom-focused as possible it couldn’t use the typical supply chain that exists for Android phones, The PinePhone is less averse to binary blobs and is a lot closer to a normal smartphone.
The Purism libre 5 is a device that is very thick (16mm), hot, and expensive, at $750. The PinePhone has a more reasonable thickness (9mm) and a more reasonable price: $150. They could both end up running the same software one day
There is a price to freedom and it isn’t cheap