Windows 10 warning: anger at Microsoft rises with serious new failure

Windows 10 may now be essential but users new and old have had a rough ride in recent weeks. And it has just gotten a lot worse after a new, high-profile Windows 10 failure has left more questions than answers and some seriously angry users.
The drama began yesterday as Windows 10 users suddenly found that Search was broken with a black bar showing where search results should be, even for those who tried to perform a local search of their files.
This is the future of proprietary operating systems like Windows, macOS and iOS as their parent companies move towards services and subscription models. More and more, they’ll use their operating systems to push their services and subscriptions, to the detriment of the user experience. It’s been happening in Windows 10 for a few years now, and iOS, too, is riddled with ads for Apple’s services.
And so, we arrive at the point where local file search breaks down due to server issues. What a time to be alive.
I manage a medium sized network of mostly Win 10 based machines, the remainder of which have been upgraded from Win 7 late last year. I keep a subset of the Win 10 machines, canaries that I usually those I associate with power users, on the fast release track.
We’ve not had one occurrence of this problem, which is odd because usually we’ll see this sort of problem days or weeks ahead of the general public!
cpcf,
Microsoft indicates that it wasn’t a windows update related failure. Instead what happened was that the windows search feature has become dependent upon phoning home to microsoft, and what happened today is that a server server side failure on microsoft’s end caused windows users to experience these local failures. I don’t know that everyone was impacted. Presumably anyone who blocks windows ads/search wouldn’t be impacted. It’s possible that only certain microsoft datacenters were impacted.
Anyways I think the reason for the anger is that many don’t even want these ad/tracking mechanics to be in windows in the first place, and now that these mechanics are causing new failure modes, it makes it that much worse that remote tracking services are causing the local OS features to break.
https://www.askwoody.com/2020/patch-lady-panos-we-need-transparency/
The key issue here is the reliance on online features. Things like local search should have local system fallbacks in the case that these online features become unavailable.
Whilst a lot of people consider the web as static and unchanging, the reality is much the opposite. Many sites come and go, and many once popular websites have since been discontinued and otherwise lost. Technologies get discontinued and companies go bust. The fact is, much of the web that was available 10 years ago has been taken down, or otheise has stopped functioning.
Online services are great for the here and now. But as soon as those services are taken down, users are left by the wayside. The issue with Windows Search just highlights what will become (and already is) an issue that we will face for many years to come.
all of this phoneing home is why i stoped useing windows two years ago. Ubuntu, Manjaro or one ofthe other “Desktop focused” Distrobutions seems to be mor and more prudent in this age of tech phoneing home (atleast untill they get mad about us bipassing the spying and try to loock the bootloaders in new computers)
Ohioham? Is it you? Only you feel the need to spell “distributions” as “distrobutions”
I have to use Windows on my work machine but I had already given up on their search system because it was slow and basically didn’t return stuff even when I knew for a fact it was there, A manual search of the files later proved the Windows one wrong. I mean, I was searching for text in text files… It took half an hour (on an SSD) to show me no results when I know the files with said text are definitely there. I thought maybe I’m using it wrong but since installing another search system that found the files in seconds then maybe not.
I use Linux where on my personal machine these days, Yea I miss visual studio (Truth be told, I now find that bloated and slow since using alternatives) but I have learned to use other stuff and I don’t miss Windows OS, Search, Cortana, Forced Updates, The System settings mess, Un-removeable apps and the big effort that is going on now for them to take control of your computer and dictate to the user how things should be done… Screw all that noise.
Use Total Commander (Alt+F7) and you can even select how deep you want to go for you search. With the right plugin, you can even look for text in pdf files or else.
Keep in mind that Windows’ tooling is very *very* basic : file explorer, image viewer, notepad editor, etc.
My wife has a windows (8.1) machine, I run Linux (Kubuntu).
Every Windowsupdate is a katastrophe, my wife in stress, 3 or 4 cold starts with the power completely taken of the mainboard before everything runs normal again.
The same with my customers, about 30% having loads of trouble after updates.
It seems that Microsoft may be the cause that the “year of the linuxdesktop” will eventually really happen.
My Windows 8.1 installation is aging like fine wine. And I can run SecuROM games too.
3 more years of freedom. Then we ‘ll see.