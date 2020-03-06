Zip files: history, explanation, and implementation

I have been curious about data compression and the Zip file format in particular for a long time. At some point I decided to address that by learning how it works and writing my own Zip program. The implementation turned into an exciting programming exercise; there is great pleasure to be had from creating a well oiled machine that takes data apart, jumbles its bits into a more efficient representation, and puts it all back together again. Hopefully it is interesting to read about too.
This article explains how the Zip file format and its compression scheme work in great detail: LZ77 compression, Huffman coding, Deflate and all. It tells some of the history, and provides a reasonably efficient example implementation written from scratch in C.
One for the ages. Articles like this don’t get written every day.
I’m a bit shocked the author would actually re-implement old software like pkzip, but it is an interesting article that brings back memories. There were so many different archiving formats and tools in the BBS days.
I’ve kept backups of these programs. I probably don’t have any archives files to use these on any longer, but I distinctly remember using many of these in the day.
ace
arc
arce
arj
gzip
lha
lharc
mksarc
pak
pkarc
pkzip
rar
rearj
shrink
wuudo486
wz
zoo
You’d go download some archive over kermit, ymodem, and zmodem and need these extraction programs. Things have really consolidated since then with a few winners taking over most of the market.
Now that’s a list that brings back memories! I’m also reminded of all the special/private C64 compressors there were, written by various coders and groups of the day. Using certain custom packers was almost a status symbol because it meant you either had a copy yourself, or you knew someone who did. Same with the music packers & players as well.
The Amiga world still uses lha/lhz formats but pretty much everyone else uses zip, 7z, or tar+gz/xz these days.
tidux,
I’m curious, does amiga have support for modern compression formats? The compression ratios have gotten a lot better but the algorithms require a lot more ram to support larger dictionary sizes. I once had to add a few hundred megabytes of ram on a small VPS just in order to compress and decompress archives without swapping. How much ram can you even get when you max out an amiga computer?
LZ4 with squashfs and overlayfs is a fantastic combination to mount compressed documentation, to be used by zeal or from devdocs on linux.
I thought rar rather than 7z occupied the second spot. But I guess it varies from industry to industry, country to country.
You forgot sit from the Macintosh