Here you’ll find my complete set of posts covering the Amiga Machine Code course.
The course consists of twelve letters and two disks, that can be found here. The letters are available as PDF’s in their original Danish language as well as translated to English.
Some light reading for the weekend.
One of my first paid freelance coding tasks was Amiga machine code for a userland Lottery application, in fact I still have the reference books covering Amiga Assembly and C Programming. Bizarrely, while pondering efficiency in IoT applications I was looking over these recently to remind me of the techniques and solutions we used when a few kilobytes was a lot of memory.
I became an embedded programmer starting from coding on Atari ST, So I know where you were. And the Amiga was mostly superior in every aspect to the ST, despite it has some tricks up its sleeves.