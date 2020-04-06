Chrome OS Terminal app gains new features, makes working with Linux easier

Google has been ramping up the Linux environment on Chrome OS lately, with features like microphone support and USB connections. For those of you who spend a lot of time in the command-line Terminal, Chrome OS 83 (currently in the Dev channel) has updated the app with new themes and customization options.
The Terminal app on Chrome OS has changed very little since the Linux container was originally released — it’s a single window with text. However, the new version shipping in Chrome OS 83 offers tabs, pre-made themes, customizable colors and fonts for text, and even cursor options.
To be honest, I’d rather have a proper, traditional Linux distribution than Chrome OS, but I guess these are welcome additions for those among us using the terminal on Chrome OS.
It’d be super nice if we could install this on any hardware. I’d love to play with it, but I’m not buying a machine just for that.
The point of tools like this, WSL, Termux (for Android), and Homebrew/Macports (for Macs) is to bring proper *nix tools to the places the users already are. Many people get Chromebooks from school or work and are required to keep them running ChromeOS. This lets them still get actual work done.
tidux,
That’s an interesting take and in a lot of ways I agree. The hardware, albeit quite low end, is usually not the limiting factor so much as the software environment. Personally I’d much rather have a proper OS, as Thom says, but this could make chromebooks somewhat more useful for terminal users.