DragonFly BSD 5.8 released

DragonFly version 5.8 brings a new dsynth utility for building your own binary dports packages, plus significant support work to speed up that build – up to and including the entire collection. Additional progress has been made on GPU and signal support.

This release’s been out for a while, but I haven’t highlighted it yet, so here we go. They’re already up to 5.8.1 by now.

  1. 2020-05-08 9:43 am
    Drunkula

    Been meaning to try this one for some time now. Since I don’t have anything to do this weekend I may just fire it up on my spare computer.

  2. 2020-05-08 10:15 am
    spiderdroid

    Hammer Time!!!!

