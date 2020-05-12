Pi-hole 5.0 released

This is something that users have been asking for for a long time, and we are proud to be finally able to offer this awesome feature. Groups can be created and block lists, blacklist, and whitelist can be applied to groups. Blocklists, blacklist and whitelist can all be individually enabled/disabled.
Pi-hole blocks ads on your entire network – you install it on your own hardware and point your router’s DNS settings to it. I’ve been putting off setting up Pi-hole on my home network out of sheer laziness, but with how easy it is I really have no excuse.
PiHole is a great project. I contributed some cash their way recently.
I have been using Pihole for the last year in combination with DNS over HTTPS from Cloudflared (daemon)
It is a VERY good project but it seems they are receiving some competition now from AdguardHome
https://github.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardHome
I want to switch to DNS over TLS after concerns raised on this forum and AdguardHome claims to have that out of the box while with Pihole you manually need to configure this type of stuff.
https://github.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardHome#comparison-pi-hole
So I might give this AdGuardHome a try soon