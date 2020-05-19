OpenBSD 6.7 released

OpenBSD 6.7 has been released. This release improves support for Raspberry Pi, the PineBook Pro and ARM in general, the FFS2 filesystem is now the default file system on new installs on almost all platforms, and so much more.
The improved RPi support alone is fantastic! When the Pi was first released back in 2012 I had no expectation of OpenBSD support at all due to the closed nature of the Broadcom SoC. Eight years later and we have a Raspberry Pi model that is fast enough for light desktop use, and is now officially supported by OpenBSD. Finally something good out of the year 2020!
Yay. I do love me some OpenBSD.