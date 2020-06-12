 Home > Windows > Windows Explorer through the years

What I haven’t seen is side-by-side comparisons of specific pieces of the Windows GUI, and while that makes sense, since it’s a deeply tedious and largely pointless exercise, it’s still been on my mind because I keep running old versions of Windows and finding out that minor elements of the interface are different than I remember. As an example, Notepad prior to – I think – Windows 2000 will not save if you press Ctrl+S. Little things like that that are somehow fascinating to follow through the years.

Recently I discovered there are subtle (but occasionally quite significant) differences between revisions of Windows Explorer (the actual file browser, not the entire shell) that I had never realized were there – Windows 3.0’s File Manager, for instance, is a completely different beast than 3.1’s. Anyway, I checked every major release and compiled screenshots of each, so you can check them out yourself.

A fascinating trip down memory lane.

  1. 2020-06-12 11:22 pm
    Zan Lynx

    That was pretty cool. Thanks for finding that.

  2. 2020-06-13 2:29 am
    kzagoris

    You can have the windows 3.0 File Explorer in Windows 10. It is from the original source, and they have added some quality of life add-ons (like the Go to Ctrl+G)
    Check it out, you may download it from the store.
    https://github.com/microsoft/winfile

  3. 2020-06-13 5:52 am
    Paradroid

    I enjoyed the read, particularly the funny comment about the ribbon.

    It might be dated now but Windows 2000 is my favourite. Just the right balance of features and simplicity. They perfected the toolbar, in a time before toolbars became uncool.

    • 2020-06-13 1:49 pm
      Alfman

      Paradroid

      A lot of people say that and it’s my opinion too. I always set things back to “classic theme” for as long as it was an option.

  4. 2020-06-13 9:57 am
    motang

    Great find and good read.

  5. 2020-06-14 4:55 am
    The1stImmortal

    As an example, Notepad prior to – I think – Windows 2000 will not save if you press Ctrl+S

    I actually didn’t know this. I’ve internalized ALT+F, S thoroughly heh

