Windows 10 2004’s new Hosted App Model is pretty great

Microsoft has a long history of innovations which never really went anywhere, but with the new Hosted App Model on Windows 10 the company may just have hit it out of the ballpark.

Microsoft introduced the Hosted App Model in Windows 10 2004 ie. the Windows 10 May 2020 Update, and the technology already appears set to solve a wide variety of problems for both Microsoft and end-users.

In the Hosted App Model, an app can declare itself as a host for other applications, while allowing those applications to retain their identity as independent apps.