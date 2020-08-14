SpaceX Starlink speeds revealed as beta users get downloads of 11 to 60Mbps

Beta users of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite-broadband service are getting download speeds ranging from 11Mbps to 60Mbps, according to tests conducted using Ookla’s speedtest.net tool. Speed tests showed upload speeds ranging from 5Mbps to 18Mbps.
The same tests, conducted over the past two weeks, showed latencies or ping rates ranging from 31ms to 94ms. This isn’t a comprehensive study of Starlink speeds and latency, so it’s not clear whether this is what Internet users should expect once Starlink satellites are fully deployed and the service reaches commercial availability. We asked SpaceX several questions about the speed-test results yesterday and will update this article if we get answers.
For what is essentially still a service in development, this is pretty impressive.
What is really amazing are the latency numbers. 30-40 ms. That’s pretty impressive.
Greg,
They are much closer than previous satellite internet services.
Starlink in low earth orbit ~ 550 km
Hughesnet in geosynchronous orbit ~ 35,786 km (65X further away!)
phys.org/news/2019-05-starlink-satellites-orbiting-altitude-space.html
http://www.hughesnet.com/about/how-it-works
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Geosynchronous_orbit
Apparently these satellites are so close they can be seen by the naked eye when they reflect sunlight, which has been it’s own controversy. Supposedly they’re installing sun shades on new satellites to prevent them from ruining the sky.
https://spaceflightnow.com/2020/04/28/spacex-to-debut-satellite-dimming-sunshade-on-starlink-launch-next-month/
Satellite internet isn’t as scalable, but still, maybe it will be perfect for rural areas with relatively few people and a lack of terrestrial service.
It’s meaningless. Says nothing about the stability over a longer period of time than around 10-20 seconds.
sj87,
I suspect the technology will probably be stable, if not now then by the time the beta is completed. IMHO the bigger question is whether demand will outstrip supply (of bandwidth).
This could really make a difference to de-facto monopoly regions in the United States.
Many areas are served by a single Internet provider, and they either have terrible Internet service quality, terrible customer service quality, or very high prices (or a combination of these).
Now practically the entire globe can sign on to Internet from anywhere they want. This could potentially be a gamechanger.
sukru,
You are right about the monopoly situation. I’ve got some family members with no access to broadband at all and for them this could be a game changer. However there are fundamental bandwidth limits that prevent the service from scaling to large numbers of users in a region. It isn’t like cables or antennas where you can just add more lines and access points to increase capacity. With satellite the bandwidth over a given region is fixed and the more subscribers there are the less bandwith everyone gets, meaning service in big cities will be worse than rural areas.
Here’s what starlink themselves say…
https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2020/03/musk-says-starlink-isnt-for-big-cities-wont-be-huge-threat-to-telcos/
So, it seems like this won’t be the technology to displace ISP monopolies. For that we should start by allowing municipalities to offer internet. Everywhere that happens the competition suddenly kicks in and everybody gets very high speeds for very low costs. The main problem is cutting out the corruption…
Internet from space is really pointless, 11Mbps to 60Mbps is nowhere near enough to justify this. It is much better to spend the money on covering the land with good fiber and mobile connections.
You could mandate that every time the ground is dug up to put down power cables, you should also put down a fiber, even though it is not strictly used yet. Then when a business or a home owner orders an internet connection, the fiber is there, ready to connect. Not some flimsy satellite connection. This is actually how it is done in parts of Denmark, the power company owns the fiber network and you can get fiber connections rather cheap even in rural areas.
Denmark and netherlands are quite unique as there are no mountains and the soil is very soft and there is a lot less stone in general. Perhaps the swdish model is better suited for the US where the government gicves tax rebates to companies that puts out fiber. Sweden has the best fiber broadband coverage in the world and only south korea has higher average speeds.
Not in the US, where the population density is low and internet providers are local monopolies with implicit non-concurrence agreements and no incentive or legal mandate to invest.
Fiber is mostly useful in dense areas. Unless it is heavily subsidised (like in Europe), no company want to invest in fiber in medium or low density areas, because it is not profitable at all. In all other areas, it makes no sense, unless it is only for replacement of broken copper cables. And that is where satellite internet providers do shine.
Interesting, here is the hope starlink will be available outside of US. I’ve started looking into providers independent from my country’s government after recent internet blockage in Belarus…
At some point, I did read that spaceX was thinking about satellite to satellite communication. Among other things, this would allow to have ‘nodes’ in space with some sort of cache to only have 2 ground-space trips instead of 4 if satellite are only used to relay the data back to earth.
That totally make sens actually if one look at the next step: server farms in orbit:
– no cooling cost
– no real estate
– free electricity
– international domain regarding data location
– mega scalable, when obsolete just send a new one and de-orbit the old one
– weight of electronics and data storage going down
Issue: if this arise, spaceX would have such a head start (they would be the only spaceground service provider) that it would become “the internet company”
Ok, now maybe I am just extrapolating too much but I am a fan of Sci-fi 🙂
Have you skipped physics class? Vacuum in space is thermal insulator, so one of problem for all space ships and satellites is heat sink. Especially since sun provide a lot of additional heat.
I don’t deny their are technical problems (without challenge, engineering wouldn’t be fun, would it?), but I do not believe cooling is a major one.
Indeed their is no convection and conduction to cool through the vacuum of space. All the heat is radiated. Therefore if you shield from heat sources (sun, earth) and expose a heat sink toward interstellar space (say 4K), you can cool down a satellite to extremely low temperatures. Following this principle the James Webb telescope will operate at 7 K (-447°F, -266°C). OK it has a fantastic heat shield and will not orbit earth but the sun, etc… again I understand it is not that simple.
Other problem: memory corruption due to high energy particles, among many other. I am working on it from time to time 🙂 (for aircraft at high altitudes)
bipbip,
It certainly would be possible, but a telescope is a far cry from a data center in terms of power consumption & dissipation.
We talked about datacenters in space here:
http://www.osnews.com/story/130845/european-cloud-project-draws-backlash-from-us-tech-giants/
It’s all technically possible, but at scale you would need an extreme megastructure to provide the necessary power and cooling. On the one hand, there’s no shortage of space, so maybe it wouldn’t matter. But network connectivity is always going to be a problem. A geostationary orbit automatically implies bad latency. If it’s in low earth orbit, latency will vary depending on it’s position throughout the day. The enormous megastructure will be easily visible when it blocks the stars, reflects sunlight, or casts a shadow. Bandwidth could be a problem using conventional RF links, but I think it might be overcome with laser communications. You’d need some new technology to scale up the bandwidth, but I think R&D could make it happen, maybe using a laser array.
There’s no doubt it’s possible, but given the latency issues and the enormous costs to launch anything into space, I don’t think it will ever be a competitive option. Maybe someday there will be people living in space, and they’ll want their own data centers.