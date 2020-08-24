What is Automotive Grade Linux?

Automotive Grade Linux is a collaborative open source project that is bringing together automakers, suppliers and technology companies to accelerate the development and adoption of a fully open software stack for the connected car. With Linux at its core, AGL is developing an open platform from the ground up that can serve as the de facto industry standard to enable rapid development of new features and technologies.
It’s got some big names backing it.
That seems like a negative for FOSS these days. Leads into questions of what they’ll do and how they’ll try to lock things down through loopholes and clever lawyering…
Depends on how the arrangement is made, but for the case of Automotive Grade Linux specifically, since there is no intention to build a unified platform, much less any commitment to any open SDKs or open application installation, it’s exactly the kind of bad news you are thinking about (the whole arrangement smells awfully similar to LiMo).
Was there any expectation this would be some sort of effort to build some sort of community?
It looks like a marketing stunt. The C-levels think Tesla using Linux is part of their appeal, so they created the AGL website to get in on that hot Linux action. XD
There’s genuine interest, at least from Ford’s side. They went all in on Microsoft’s ActiveSync for car infotainment and got burned badly. ActiveSync was slow, ugly, inelegant, expensive, and worst of all for a carmaker, had the habit of breaking in ways their dealerships couldn’t fix. They want to make sure they’re never put in a position where they don’t control their cars’ and trucks’ OS ever again. I suspect that means they’ll be more focused on keeping the other members of the consortium honest so that Ford doesn’t get shafted.
First of all, it’s Ford Sync (also marketed as MyFord Touch), not ActiveSync (which is a different thing altogether). It sucked and Ford eventually went with QNX.
BTW with Automotive Grade Linux every automaker will control the OS on their vehicle’s infotainment systems because every automaker will have their own fork, with Automotive Grade Linux acting as a common “base” (but what any particular automaker builds on top will be incompatible with each other).
PS: I hate having to type “Automotive Grade Linux”, as if it’s some kind of “grade” or certification and not a project name.
LOL Anyone on this forum could have told them what to expect, and hopefully they made the infotainment system a FRU which was quick to replace.
That is FOSS these days. If there isn’t a company attached to a project, it’s dead or it might as well be as far as anyone else is concerned.
Of course. Isn’t allowing for Tivoisation one of the reasons Linus and the Linux kernel stuck with GPLv2 instead of GPLv2+? The kernel team is very, very business friendly, and the GPL acolytes like to pretend otherwise.
The main reason Linus and the Linux kernel team stuck with the GPLV2 is the fact they ‘d have to track down anyone who ever contributed a single line of code to the Linux kernel and get their permission for the license change, including corporate contributors with specific business interests. Again, Linus doesn’t own the copyright to the Linux kernel, he only has creative control over it. Project re-licensing can happen, but typically on far smaller projects with far fewer (and non-corporate) contributors. This is the reason why some other FOSS projects force you to sign a “contributors agreement” before they will merge any of your pull requests, where you give them the right to relicense your contributions under any FSF-approved license (or more sinisterly, under any license whatsoever). They want that option at your expense as an author.
Then there is the thing that GPLv3 is an evil license that makes you responsible for things you have no control over whatsoever as project maintainer, such as patent licensing. If some patent troll asserts a patent against your GPLv3 code, you cannot just pay them to go away so you can keep distributing your software, you have to convince the patent troll to grant a license to everyone.. Ugh… no thanks Mr. Stallman, you don’t get to choose what battles I fight, that’s your battle not mine.
As a contributor you aren’t responsible for anyone else’s patents. Only those that you control..
https://www.gnu.org/licenses/gpl-3.0.en.html
Stallman isn’t alone, software patents are notorious in the software community. Software patents are at odds with the principals of GPL, but it’s wasn’t explicitly stated in v2 of the license. While there are companies that may not agree to the terms of the GPLv3 because they intend to enforce software patents in court, I actually think its omission from GPLv2 was more of an oversight due to the fact that software patents and trolling hadn’t become common yet.
Yes, that is one reason. The other being he doesn’t care, and considers tivoization a feature. https://lkml.org/lkml/2007/6/13/289
Being the gatekeeper means he gets to decide what is in the kernel and what is not. Thus, no GPLv3+ code.
It’s not about what the owners want, it’s about what satisfies the gatekeepers, and it always has been.
Yes, which is very prudent of them.
Most of the time, I put my public stuff under a ISC or BSD 3-clause license, so I don’t particularly care what happens to my code. If I contributed something to a community FOSS project, I would consider it my gift to them, and I also wouldn’t want to have to deal with it years down the line.
On the flip side… I agree, don’t sign CLAs with companies. They can pay someone to rewrite code under an “acceptable” license or pay for the rights. I’m not being free labor for companies I don’t profit from.
I will be a beta tester for stuff I like and use, but that’s mostly because I’m going to be using the product anyway.
GPLv3 patent additions were necessary, and it updates the GPL to be a more modern license. Unfortunately things change, and people find new ways to make the world worse for others in order to get a few coins.
Part of the reason the Apache License is popular is due to the patent licensing clause, so many people feel that is necessary component of a FOSS license.
Paying patent trolls to go away is just perpetuating the problem, by the way. It’s a battle all of us have to fight; that’s the only way change will happen.
Just to quell any unwarranted enthusiasm, this will be yet another “base” which will be buried under proprietary interfaces and portals and ultimately be completely invisible, much like LiMo became an invisible “base” for Vodafone 360 (a Vodafone-centric interface and portal/walled garden). In plain English, you will never be able to buy any “Automotive Grade Linux” distros to install on a touchscreen-enabled aftermarket DIN media player, much like you were never able to buy any LiMo distros.
BTW that’s what I tell people when they say Google is keeping a tight control of Android (which they do): At least we got a coherent (but not open-source) product, with Vanilla Android images and the Android Compatibility Definition document. Which is much better than what LiMo and MeeGo had in store for us, which were made under the explicit intention to be split into several incompatible “instances”. The Nokia CEO dude (Elop) once described the software powering the Nokia N9 as an “instance” of MeeGo for example.
I am saying all that because too many Linux geeks confuse the existence of an open-source base with the existence of a coherent product they can download or buy, or they think the first will axiomatically lead to the second.
I agree with you and The1stImmortal, despite the open source project, this is probably going to be used to implement proprietary infotainment systems. Had we gone with GPL3 for linux, it may have been different, but for better or worse the license allows the kernel to be sold on devices without given end users access.
Still, even if you got the ability to run a modified OS on those infotainment systems and got the source for the Linux source code (or GNU/Linux source code) used by the manufacturer, it does not mean you can redistribute modified versions of whatever proprietary interface/portal is running on top. Remember how HTC once sent cease and decease letters to people distributing Android ROMs with their proprietary Sense UI backed-in?
Linux is the closest thing the industry has to an “off-the-shelf kernel” (and with the GNU coreutils optionally, the closest thing the industry has to an “off-the-shelf OS”), especially for embedded systems. Whatever a manufacturer of embedded systems builds on top can be proprietary, restrictive, unethical, or anything really, Linux is just a kernel and GNU/Linux is just an OS, and both are ultimately invisible in those products. As a result, there is no reason to get all giddy-up when some companies decide to use Linux or even GNU/Linux as the base, especially if we are talking embedded, which is something that some Linux people mistakenly do.
PS: And thanks to the special exception in the Linux kernel license, you won’t even get the drivers used to build the infotainment systems, so a manufacturer using Linux for their devices does not mean better support for those devices in the kernel.
It isn’t just linux code. The project includes middleware and UI components as well.
https://wiki.automotivelinux.org/_media/agl_spec_v1.0_final.pdf
So hypothetically if the infotainment system isn’t bootlocked, it ought to be possible to install a “vanilla” AGL build even without adding any of the manufacturer’s bits. Of course, that’s optimistic because they probably will have bootlocks, they may use proprietary drivers, they may use secureboot or similar to block out owner software, and they may develop proprietary bits of hardware and/or software to intentionally break vanilla agl. Of course this assumes AGL is actually usable on it’s own merits. Hopefully it is, but the assumption should be mentioned for completeness.
Despite the name being in the abbreviation, AGL isn’t about just the kernel, it includes userspace tooling and APIs that will create a turnkey product that manufacturers can adapt themselves. I don’t actually see a reason linux would be particularly advantageous over BSDs. The people who created AGL probably prefer linux, but I doubt the manufacturers themselves care.
I would assume mostly momentum. Lots of devs, it’s the de facto standard in the embedded world, and many of the manufacturers are already using Linux as the basis for their infotainment.
A custom version of NetBSD or OpenBSD would probably be a better choice, but that ship has sailed.
It might be Cloud Flare.
Obviously this project was founded by the linux foundation, whose charter is to promote linux, but otherwise I don’t think linux is all that important to the manufacturers or users of the end product, they wouldn’t have any particular reason to oppose the project if the underlying kernel was BSD, the project could have been kernel agnostic for the most part.
I’m not sure which came first AGL or Linux in cars. We’d have to find someone who was there at the beginning to ask.
Ultimately, no. Linux doesn’t matter to the auto manufacturers or the consumers as long as it’s not buggy or cost too much.
What does matter to the auto manufacturers is being able to find resources and existing product successes. Linux has a lot more resources and product success then the BSDs do these days, especially in the embedded market.
Yes, which is sad, and a gigantic oversight on the part of the kernel devs. >:(
The devs have started to change a little bit on this topic thanks to Nvidia’s abuse. 🙂 They’re starting to export more APIs GPL only. It doesn’t solve the problem 100%, but it’s a start.
GPLv3 probably wouldn’t have helped considering how reluctant the kernel devs are to file lawsuits. They’re pretty happy just getting the attention.
This brings me to a bigger problem about how toothless the GPL really is. We need something like the Communist Public License which prohibits modification without publicly publishing the modifications to the source code, the toolchain needed to replicate the build, implicit patent license, anti-advertisement clause, no grant of trademarks, and basically, it needs to force everything open.
Of course, people will just steal the code regardless of the license. A license header takes all of 5 seconds to strip off.
I think the FSF already did a lot of the footwork with GPLv3, it definitely has more teeth than GPLv2, but of course it’s up to developers to actually use it and enforce the license terms.
I don’t think most reputable companies willfully violate licenses, but they only do the bare minimum, and tivoization is technically allowed under GPLv2.
They closed some holes up GPLv3, but there are still more. SaaS software, internal distribution, and commercial usage for example.
The AGPL kind of addresses SaaS software, but not really. Dumping all of the AGPL code into a Github repo leaves out all of the other bits which make the SaaS work.
Famously, Google used lots of customized FOSS software, but they never had to publish their modification because internal distribution doesn’t count as distribution. I think this should be amended to specifically state that anyone using the code who isn’t the author of the code counts as distribution.
Amazon is running services based on FOSS projects is a great example of corporate parasitism. Azure running services based on FOSS projects, etc. Writing something from scratch which is line protocol compatible is one thing, but running a service entirely based on other companies work just because it happens to be under a FOSS license is another.
Also, the GPL doesn’t state the changes have to be in a public repo. Code can be GPLed, and people can request the code, which satisfies the GPL. I think that’s too high of a bar, people can sandbag, and “publicly available” means downloadable 24x7x52 via nothing more then a command or click.
Most people are happy getting a little bit of recognition. Nevermind a company may have made $$$$ off of their work, and the author is getting a $5 trophy.
Maybe that’s the thing. Add a gross revenue percentage clause, and name it the Capitalist GPL. Requiring 20% of yearly gross revenue would probably fix lots of problems.
What the C-level says is one thing, and what the grunts/contractors doing the work do is something entirely different.
“It’s got some big names backing it.”
Where’s Tesla? LOL
AGL started in 2012, before Tesla was widely known.