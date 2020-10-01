USB-C was supposed to simplify our lives. Instead, it’s a total mess.

Techies hailed USB-C as the future of cables when it hit the mainstream market with Apple’s single-port MacBook in 2015. It was a huge improvement over the previous generation of USB, allowing for many different types of functionality — charging, connecting to an external display, etc. — in one simple cord, all without having a “right side up” like its predecessor.
Five years later, USB-C is near-ubiquitous: Almost every modern laptop and smartphone has at least one USB-C port, with the exception of the iPhone, which still uses Apple’s proprietary Lightning port. For all its improvements, USB-C has become a mess of tangled standards — a nightmare for consumers to navigate despite the initial promise of simplicity.
Especially the charging situation with USB-C can be a nightmare. I honestly have no clue which of my U SB-C devices can fast-charge with which charger and which cable, and I just keep plugging stuff in until it works. Add in all my fiancée’s devices, and it’s… Messy.
It works as long as you avoid cheaper stuff.
Some (random) recommendations:
Charger:
Apple Type-C Laptop Charger: https://www.apple.com/shop/product/MX0J2AM/A/96w-usb-c-power-adapter
At 96W, this should be compatible with most phones and laptops, including Windows ones.
Dock:
Dell 190W Type-C Dock: https://www.amazon.com/Dell-Docking-Station-Delivery-DisplayPort/dp/B07S3XHMP1
Provides enough power for high end laptops, and can also hook up your keyboard, mouse, monitor, and ethernet devices. The only issue is lack of 4K@60Hz due to technical limitations
Thunderbolt:
Can’t make a direct recommendation, because I don’t use one. The difference would be being able to drive multiple 4K monitors at high refresh rates.
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=thunderbolt+dock&ref=nb_sb_noss_2
But this one (Lenovo) seems to be highly rated:
Overall you get what you pay for.
My fairly new (couple of months) Motorola One Hyper came with a USB-C Power Delivery charger, with an odd cable sporting two small USB-C connectors. Unfortunately, negotiation between the charger and the phone regularly fails (or so I assume), and the phone fails to charge. My wife has an Older Moto G6 Plus, also with a power charger, with a normal USB-C cable. When I use it, my phone charges fine (haven’t noticed any difference in charging speed), and when my wife uses the charger coming with my phone, she also has no problems charging. Welcome in the wonderful world of USB-C…
People seem to forget that older USB cables had the same problem. Some charged faster, some charged slower. My advice is simply to throw away crappy cables.
I like the fact that I can have a single charger for my phone and both my laptops. I like the fact that I can have a single cable with a standard port connected from my screen to my laptop that drives power, screen, USB, etc. I like the fact that I don’t have to guess which side I should turn the USB cable when connecting.
USB-C is not perfect, or course, but it’s objectively better than previous USB standards by any measure.
That’s more to do with the charger than the cable.
Same charger, different cables, different charging speeds. Don’t get me wrong, of course charges have a huge part to play, I’m just saying that cables are a part of the equation as well.
I’ve had the same issues with USB 3 with the A type connector. The cable matters. A lot of cheap cables don’t seem able to fast charge. Despite the issues USB-C has it’s still a huge simplification over the previous USB standard mess.
Indeed. Everything is a mess when a new USB spec gets implemented. With some time, everything gets worked out, and people forget about the chaos.
This time next year the penny cables on Amazon will work well enough with only a 20% chance of catching something on fire.
A single standard is super underrated. I remember stuff coming with proprietary cables, and having to move addin cards between machines.
And the external enclosures with multiple ports on them. USB, eSATA, and Firewire. I want to say there was a fourth port which was common, but I can’t think of what it could be.
Seriously, I’m tried to this “new”. People who says that is plainly put stupid.
USB-C simplify our lives. The ignorant cheapo guys who guys crap hardware are the total mess. FULL STOP.
As a computer engineer… USB-C simplified nothing the driver side is ultra complex, and introduced a weaker host connector than USB-A and more prone to shell rip out than USB-MicroB
The ripping problem isn’t inherent to USB-C or USB Micro for that matter, it is down to the design that vendors have adopted. I have securely anchored USB Micro connectors to my PCB designs with large solder pad “wings” on either side of the connector. And there are/have been micro connectors that have through hole anchors, or larger pads.
I am not sure what you mean by the driver side. If you mean device drivers, they are fairly straightforward in most OSs. If you are talking the low level OS driver, sure it is a bit more complicated. However if you are talking about what it takes to make the interface driver IC then yes I agree that is very complicated. Which level are you talking about?
Well, whatever is the cause of the ripping problem, it’s the first port I’ve ever had break on all of the mobile devices I’ve had over the years. Every night is a struggle to try to get the cable to make a connection with what’s left of my phone’s USB-C port. Luckily I believe my phone supports wireless charging, so I’m going to order a wireless charger and use that instead.
Regarding the driver, I’ve heard that they’re a huge pain to write for USB 3.0. It’s reportedly due to the fact that it supports so many different types of charging as well as different versions of DisplayPort. I believe the driver has to determine the maximum charging power after negotiating with the full signal path of charging source, charging cable, and charging destination. The situation is similar for DisplayPort since the amount of bandwidth among all peripherals will determine the resolutions and refresh rates that can be transmitted.
As far as being user-friendly, it’s certainly not. If you don’t get the desired transfer speeds, charging speeds, or display resolutions or refresh rates, you have to undergo a bunch of troubleshooting to determine if the problem is with the source, destination, or cable. This is determined by all of the devices in the signal chain supporting the same minimum version of USB3 (USB 3.1 Gen 1, USB 3.1 Gen 2, USB 3.2 Gen 1×1, USB 3.2 Gen 2×1, USB 3.2 Gen 1×2, or USB 3.2 Gen 2×2) as well as DisplayPort (1.3, 1.4, 1.4a, 2.0, etc). And since the ports and cables are so small, there’s pretty much no way to realistically label all of the features and versions that the device or cable supports. This problem will hopefully sort itself out after we max out bandwidth and charging for all reasonable use cases but in the meantime it seems like a circus.
Disclaimer: am not going to address your third paragraph, as it isn’t something I brought up
My point about the “ripping problem” is that it is solvable, and we should demand that it is solved by our vendors, but that it isn’t a problem that is inherent to USB.
Most of what you described aren’t driver issues, they are chipset issues. Yes it is hard to implement USB at the chipset level, but once it is done it is done. The interface to the hardware isn’t much different between USB 1 and USB-C. You are talking hardware not software (and yes I know the hardware has firmware on it, but it isn’t something that the OS is generally concerned with, or often can touch)
This could have all been avoided by requiring clear labeling on USB-C ports and cables. Instead we’ve got “identical” ports that don’t all support the same things (thank you Apple and your quest for completely blank devices), and “identical” cables that behave differently (4k @ 30Hz HDMI cables vs 4k @ 60Hz HDMI cables for example). And that’s ignoring the USB-C dongle collections… does this one support “enough” power delivery? Does that one support 4k @ 60Hz for displays? Can you use both display ports at the same time? USB-A 3 ports working while you’re using Ethernet?
And then there are the $500-ish uber-dongles from the likes of Dell and Lenovo that somehow only work properly in Windows and that require more firmware updates than the computer they’re connected to. And that seem to be about as good as $50 generic USB-C dongles with random company branding on them.
Just. Label. Things, dammit.
I’m no expert on USB-C, but it seems better than anything we’ve had before.
Yes, there are different charging speeds… but some charging is better than no charging. This all seems pretty safe as well, as no matter what I plug in, nothing blows up or overheats 🙂 This is actually a great achievement. I have a nice USB hub from Amazon and it has a few ports which are fast charging and the rest regular charging.
It doesn’t matter which way you plug it in. Another great achievement.
I don’t have a lot of experience with USB-C displays or anything like that, but I’m assuming if you buy *the best* cable, it will work. And that ‘the best’ cable will also work with the ‘the best’ charging. Seems okay.
And yes, I do wish sometimes a simply label might help people.