Booting a macOS Apple Silicon kernel in QEMU

I booted the arm64e kernel of macOS 11.0.1 beta 1 kernel in QEMU up to launchd. It’s completely useless, but may be interesting if you’re wondering how an Apple Silicon Mac will boot.
You got to love the bluntness.
I booted the arm64e kernel of macOS 11.0.1 beta 1 kernel in QEMU up to launchd. It’s completely useless, but may be interesting if you’re wondering how an Apple Silicon Mac will boot.
You got to love the bluntness.
While I appreciate his candor about it not working, I disagree with his claim that emulating macos is useless. Obviously the emulation is incomplete today, but that could change.
its that whole point not run on x86 computers…it means its working as design..meaning its gonna be impossible for hackintosh trying reverse engineer to make that work now..due to different cpu now…x86 bits are complete gone ..so apple really got rid of clones..only apple is doing making emulators for arm processors ..not arm64 emulators for x86 to run macos sur..they already thought of that first , and i see no point why emulate arm64 processor over x86…what people want to emulate x86 apps over arm for pc users ..that be great for linux developers
NEGA,
Emulators aren’t just for application compatibility. As a developer, my host architecture may or may not be equal to the target architecture I’m developing for. Emulators can be extremely useful for development and testing. Some kinds of testing and debugging are easier under an emulator than with physical hardware, Emulators tend to be easier to automate. Think about android or IOS emulators that run on x86. Having an emulator with lots of hardware profiles can save time seeing how an app behaves on different hardware. With emulation you can even test your code on a device you don’t have.
what i would wait until arm release arm x1 laptop and experiment in hackintosh mac os sur since both have similar architecture ..not sure it will perform the same…apple used is very custom processor while arm x1 is also custom but less of decoders and no uma yet for pc…i am pretty sure kernel will boot on different arm processors than share same version armv8 ,only difference i have no clue what devices kexts have now …like sound and gpu’s…its all apple stuff..nothing gonna be found for amd support or maybe realtek..its far too early to tinker a bit until M2 start moving to desktop motherboard with pcie slots that gives more details what we are dealing with.
All in all, the new Crapple Proc design is still pretty new in the universe. Once it becomes financially feasible for Apple to loose the strings on the specs of the procs, the emulators will mature in their favor. Let’s not forget, it’s a publicly traded company. Steve Jobs laid the foundation. Tim Cook took the baton and is running well (both from a business standpoint).
My question is, Since when or How is/was the Hackintosh a huge stab into the profits of Apple? If it was so serious, did it justify the resources and actions that Apple took against those movements in business sense?
Are you saying the new ARM proc is a direct result of hackintoshes?
I’m pretty sure shutting down the hackintosh community is incidental. Intel struggling to deliver and a value misalignment between Apple and Intel are probably more to blame then anything else.
In the bigger picture…
Apple shutting down the Hackintosh vendors was justified. Apple sells hardware with an OS bundled as a value add, and Apple doesn’t license MacOS to third-parties. It’s pretty cut and dried.
Community wise, hackintoshes were more trouble then they were worth. If someone had the time to mess with them, I’m sure they were a fun project, but I’d rather have a computer that works with minimal effort. (Says the person, using a Fedora desktop.)
The shutting down of Hackintosh is a side effect of moving to ARM, not the reason, not even one of the reasons.
Around 2006 Apple was miffed with Intel as Skylake was a bag of hurts. They started a project to move the Mac to the ARM and here we are 4 years later.
Judging by how slow Intel improvements have been in those 4 years versus the improvement on the A-series, it looks like it was the right call. Let’s see whether their investment pays out when they start releasing the real pro-machines running on M-series chips over the next 18 months.
I don’t think hackintosh is even a blimp in apple’s radar.