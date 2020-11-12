macOS 11.0 Big Sur: The Ars Technica review

And, as is tradition, a new macOS release means a new Ars Technica macOS review. The one to read, as it is with every release, and as it will be forever. So say we all.
In a lot of ways, Big Sur is the kind of incrementalist macOS update that we’ve come to expect in the last few years. It’s a collection of tweaks and minor feature upgrades and under-the-hood enhancements that bumps the platform forward but doesn’t radically change it. It simply builds on the foundation laid by the last few releases of the operating system, something I talked about last year. Big Sur makes the Mac look and sound a lot different than it did before! But it’s still close enough to what you’re used to that you’ll use it for a few weeks or months and then it will just be what macOS looks like.
I’m obviously much more interested in Big Sur on the new ARM Macs, but for that, we’ll have to wait until next week.
Dude that opening paragraph gave me a headache. You should probably try that again.
I love the BSG reference.
I see the whitespace disease is continuing to spread, getting worse with every release. Now macOS looks like a compact Gnome theme. Let’s hope it never reaches the cockamamie levels of whitespace of the standard Gnome themes, though.
@Thom I guess the article label “Mac OS X” is no longer accurate 😉
It’s still NextSTEP running on the Darwin kernel. Nothing remotely significant enough to require a major version change has really happened. So, it’s still Mac OS X underneath the glitz and glamour of a number 11
I guess the X+1 is for the new ARM machines, but from what I’ve seen, it’s just replacing more UI bits with stuff from iOS. Can’t upgrade yet as we’re waiting on some “enterprise” garbage to get updated…
They never did that on the PPC > Intel transition.
So what will Big Slug bring us now?
Too bad the article is ruined with a fake news insert in the lead-in. Mac OS X died in 2016, when Apple released “macOS 10.12”, retiring the “OS X” branding.