WinUI 3 Preview 3 is out with ARM64 support

Today, Microsoft is releasing the third preview of WinUI 3, and among the new features is native support for ARM64 PCs. If you’re not familiar with WinUI, you might remember it from Microsoft’s Build conference this year when the company announced Project Reunion. This is part of the firm’s plan to bring Win32 and UWP together, and do so without requiring a feature update to Windows 10.
WinUI is the most important building block for an upcoming update to Windows 10 where things like Explorer and other Win32 applications will get a ‘modern’ makeover.
Great. So more things will look cartoonish and with entirely too much wasted space.
Hopefully things would look at least consistent finally, cartoonish or not.
BlackV
Who cares for consistancy. It usually comes with dumification and reduced functionality.
Who cares for consistancy. It usually comes with dumification and reduced functionality.
(See so many modern things that remove settings as users are to dumb as should not have a choice).
Drunkula
They are reviving the XP theme?
They are reviving the XP theme?
now this is what i am talking about..when apple did something so as microsoft expected to do..both OS gonna take the lead on ARM64 development for game developers painless and quick to patch for native performance …i hope linux catch on now with Microsoft moves …soon x86 gonna be the thing of the past and moving away outdated architecture…amd and intel just saw the writings on the walls..low power cpu is great for server and desktops when its outperforming high power x86 chips 125w and too much in clock speed that reduce life span
zen4 is not gonna perform well when watts now gonna 125w territory now…its gonna up for amd..just as intel did from its skylake architecture