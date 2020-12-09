Starting December 2020, Microsoft will begin Some Windows 10 users about to be force upgraded if they use older versions (windowslatest.com) if they don’t update their PC manually. The move comes after Microsoft announced that it’s ending support for Windows 10 version 1903, including Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro.
It shouldn’t be a concern for most users considering that the tech giant issued the upgrade alert two months ago. Microsoft had also confirmed that it would start forcing people to upgrade even if they don’t want to.
Does anyone even know what all these version numbers even mean anymore? There’s version numbers, date-based names, build numbers – I have completely and utterly lost track of Windows’ development cycle and rollouts.
I’m on Windows 1909 with no update in sight. It seems to be held back even though I cannot find any reason in the issue page for the 10th May 2020 update. I have a Conexant audio driver but not one of the problematic versions listed. In spite of indicating otherwise manual update does nothing for this. I just get update previews which I don’t want.
A 1909 cumulative update tonight landed me with a configuration page trying to force me into creating a Microsoft Account. Isn’t this against GDPR? Like what part of NO doesn’t Microsoft understand?
Does GDPR have anything to say about clickwrap licensing? Because companies will argue that users do consent to their privacy terms (even when agreement is coercive and they didn’t actually consent to it by choice).
Yes there’s a fair chunk of the GDPR about manufactured consent and inertia selling. Companies can argue all they like but it’s very very clear in the GDPR this is unlawful. This also applies to all those websites pummeling users with consent boxes. The number I’ve seen with a big fat “Accept” box with a bazillion data snoopers set as default only unless you click “change” and set them all to no? This is against the GDPR too if you dig into the detailed guidance. Ultimately the opinion of these business has zero power in law. Only the courts opinion counts in the final analysis.
Sorry it’s been ages since I viewed GDPR. I’m somewhat weighed down at my end so you’ll need to look it up yourself.
I asked because you were making the claim and I’m less familiar with it than you are. Anyways I’m neither protected nor bound by the GDPR here so I was just asking out of interest.
GDPR is a baseline for EU (and currently UK) stuff and a global influence. It’s like cars. People aren’t going to manufacture a million different versions for every single market but tack towards signification markets. Same with GDPR. It’s worth reading for ideas because it allows you to view an effective implementation and lobby in your own country for better.
I’ve seen these “finish setting up your device” modal screens after updates on our Win10 Pro machines at work, I just dismiss the screen and so far we haven’t been bugged again. A Microsoft account makes zero sense on a business machine unless one is running their entire operation via Microsoft services. At home I refuse to run Windows anymore; between my waning interest in gaming and the rest of my needs already met by Linux and BSD, I have no need for it.
I ended up dismissing the screen too. On a subseuqent reboot Microsoft tried the same trick by peddling Edge with the same lack of a “No go away you pestering horribleness” button.
The reason I stopped running Linux Mint is because Veracrypt were being twats about full disk encryption and TPM plus the whole Windows and Linux tripping over each other thing. I’m too tired to deal with this on top of setting up my software so it works without hassle so defaulted back to Windows. That said Microoft are as big a pain as Apple with their dirty tricks and walled gardens so I may revist this at some point.
I’m guessing that “version 1903” was released 117 years ago, reached “end of life” after the first 100 years, and now Microsoft are getting annoyed that people haven’t updated in the last 17 years. 😉
I looked it up, the version microsoft is forcing users to upgrade (1903) was released may of 2019…
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/microsoft/microsoft-releases-windows-10-version-1903-may-2019-update/
It’s not really news, these forced updates were always part of microsoft’s plan for windows 10. Users cannot opt out of updates, even if they’re unpopular, undo user preferences, or contain anti features. Savvy users may nevertheless be able to find ways to block updates, but microsoft’s intention is for owners not to have a choice. This level of control over my computer is one of the reasons I pushed back against windows 10 as too invasive.
If you intend to not upgrade your software, you definitely should not be using Windows and never plug such machine on to the internet anyway. Such use cases do exist, yes, but not for desktop consumers.
This is a made-up problem by idiots.
Frankly the dangers are often exaggerated for drama especially if you have a firewall and up to date browser. But regardless of that I think that misses a big part of the problem, which is that users aren’t against security updates. We are against overreaching updates that deploy antifeatures and unwanted features in general. There’s used to be a distinction between critical security updates and optional feature updates. That microsoft decided to clump these together is not a “made up problem by idiots”.
I totally agree.
Basically all Operating systems other than Open or Net BSD maybe do this. They add new non optional features as they get developed. This is why RHEL was successful, because it promised not to do that for 10 years.
I would very much like to see a good (unbiased) scientific study that determines if the risk of problems caused by updating (including downtime caused by the time taken to install the updates themselves; and unwanted “intended by Microsoft” changes, and “unintended by Microsoft” breakage) is higher or lower than the risk of problems that actually would have been avoided by updating.
I would also like to see a good scientific study that determines if there’s a relationship between update frequency and the quality of releases. If a software developer knows that users update often are they more likely to release lower quality software that needs to be updated more often (and if a software developer knows that users rarely/never update are they more likely to release higher quality software that needs to be updated less often)?
I don’t get the problem, forums complain about the security risk from users not keeping the platform up to date, then they complain about the very same being forced to update. It’s a bit hypocritical, and most of the whinging comes from micro-managers who think they know more in isolation than a cast of thousands at the source!
My only concern is that forced upgrades can break legacy applications, it’s always been my only concern. But if a forced upgrade is fixing something that is already broken, like a serious security flaw, then we should just live with it and stop complaining!
As long as they do not start doing like some vendors, and send our performance crippling patches so users salivate at the prospect of a performance boosting upgrade!
I really dislike the idea of being treated by any company like I’m their property. Once upon a time these companies did listen to technical people and consider user experiences but in the post-Snowden post-social media world all the traditional avenues for having a voice and influence have been closed down. After having escaped sanction for monopoly abuse I feel the shift in corporate strategy by Microsoft et al is business as usual with a glossier face. You see this kind of thing with government too in the UK when bringing in a new act of Parliament wipes out all the case law up to that point so the trivial benefits of the new law are peanuts to what was lost.
I have more than a sneaking suspicion that security is being used as an excuse to justify mandatory updates. Yes I know computers not being updated can present problems especially on a network whether it’s a patch or a new OS rev but even so. The feature creep, bloat, forced obsolecence of old but usable computers and applications, shifts from open to closed systems with increasing degrees of corporate gatekeeping with vested interests lurking in the background and kicking of the ladder away for new OS vendors to enter the market makes me find all this is questionable. Throw in lazy law enforcement and nod along media and the way they are behaving isn’t far removed from Saudi Arabia.
According to a Note on the What’s New for Windows 10 20H2 (https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/whats-new/whats-new-windows-10-version-20h2), “With this release and future releases, the Windows 10 release nomenclature is changing from a year and month pattern (YYMM) to a year and half-year pattern (YYH1, YYH2).” So that’s what versions mean.
At this loint I would think they would just ditch the 10 and use the YYH(1|2) Versioning. Windows 10 released in an unfinished mess, and they are slowly sorting it out. But I do wish they would allow you to pick 3d icons vs that flat garbage that has become so popular…
Indeed using a YYMM style versioning (like Ubuntu uses too) would make sense seeing their release pattern.
and I quite agree, Windows isn’t as aesthetic at it used to be.
Forced upgrades… Yet another wayit’s shown that you do NOT own your PC. I’m not against mandatory upgrades i, in the sense that it’s needed purely for security sake. I understand teh need for Skipping teh upgrade in this sense, as in there are PCs in the wild that have Windows 10 preinstalled, but with limited space (ie: Intel Compute Stick). The upgrade from 1903 above will not be possible on earlier models, so even a forced upgrade will not work, (unless leaps and hurdles are perfoemed), As since they came with 30 or 64GB storage space, and after moderate use, any further upgrade will require at least 32GB space for teh upgrade itself. which will not be accessible afterwards. I had to rid myself of the compute stick and start fresh on a new PC to be back in business for a daily driver to connect to work (Citrix Netscalar based).
I know what they mean. One day marketing was involved how to solve the issue of getting people on the latest version of Windows. They realized people will be comparing Windows 10 market share with 7, 8, etc.
All people talk about now is “Windows 10”. Nobody knows anymore that they are not on the latest version. These versions mean that marketing did the job successfully.
There’s just one version of Windows 10 worth using: LTSC. It’s an actual stable OS with no reinstallations every 6-12 months, no market crap, and other unnecessary features.
I don’t know what you are doing, but in the fleet of machines I part-time manage in-house, and the many Win 10 systems I remote support that are attached to commercial hardware, outside of hardware failures which I’ve had a few, I’ve not had to reinstall, reset or refresh a single workstation since Win 10 Pro was launched due to an OS issue, In fact it was so reliable relative to Win 7, 8 or 8.1 I accelerated the migration of all possible systems across to Win 10 Pro and the time assisting / fixing user workstations or laptops plummeted.
I admit, I was very dubious about the forced updates situation, but I’ve been pleasantly surprised at how effective it is at reducing problems. What major problems I’ve had deal with have been PEBCAK.
Long term my biggest problem will be I have a lot of legacy workstations I can’t get onto Win 10 due to legacy hardware. But if I could I would in a heartbeat!
I believe you and It could well be that the vast majority of windows updates work fine. I don’t do windows tech support anymore and the truth is I don’t get involved when things are going smoothly. For something to escalate to me generally means there’s a severe problem or emergency that normal support staff can’t address. but some windows 10 updates have been problematic. The most alarming updates I’ve encountered were when microsoft was deleting user profile data, which you may remember too. The issue was raised to our technical support staff on a preview version and we escalated the bug to microsoft enterprise support before the general public was affected. And what do you know microsoft still released the faulty updates to the public, haha. For this reason they absolutely deserve a failing grade in this particular instance as it was preventable and they chose to release an update they knew internally was responsible for data loss.
https://bgr.com/2018/10/10/windows-10-october-2018-update-data-deletion-bug-fixed/
There were still some echos of this even this year, although less severe.
https://bgr.com/2020/02/19/windows-10-update-kb4532693-deletes-user-data-stored-on-desktop/
I don’t wish to exaggerate the scope of issues, but occassionally windows 10 updates are faulty and IMHO it does make sense for enterprise users to defer non-critical updates at least until the possible issues have been ironed out by the masses.
At this point I don’t understand what these updates are for. I understand patches and fixes but vague updates seem nonsensical and resentment inducing.
Windows 10 is a rolling release (if you are not on LTSC, and let’s face it, most people are not on LTSC), so don’t try to make sense of the versioning scheme or the update paths. It’s the reason why a fifth (20%) of Windows users are still on Windows 7 or 8.1, despite the fact Microsoft have gone out of their way to kill 7 and 8.1 and are giving Windows 10 for free.
Just a minor nitpick, but they officially stopped the free upgrade program a few years back. While you may have technical workarounds and I don’t know if MS will look the other way… you’re supposed to buy it now. I checked the prices and windows 10 home OEM goes for about $110 and retail around $140 for the downloadable versions.