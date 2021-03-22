Firefox 87 trims HTTP referrers by default to protect user privacy

We are pleased to announce that Firefox 87 will introduce a stricter, more privacy-preserving default Referrer Policy. From now on, by default, Firefox will trim path and query string information from referrer headers to prevent sites from accidentally leaking sensitive user data.
Good move.
This is over due.
There are still a lot more areas to go. Like reducing down items that can be used to browser finger print. Really why cannot we have a set of fonts for the internet that all browsers have the same ones.
It’s not obvious to an outsider but this kind of a task requires that edge cases be understood because it’s a fundamental browser behavior.
As for the fonts, good point. We need more of those to be in the browser installer.
Changes like this are welcome. Also, stopping 3rd party cookies finally made an important step for privacy as well. IMHO these things should have happened long ago, but it’s better late than never, haha.
This is slightly O/T, but I am getting more concerned about firefox’s relevancy to the market. Firefox is the browser I install/use on all computers here by default, however my children’s schools are requiring my kids to do instructional classwork on sites that won’t work under firefox. For example: the login form at scholastic doesn’t work under firefox. I’ve prodded around to check if it’s an ad blocker or something like that, but apparently it only works with chrome based browsers 🙁
For better or worse the school’s online presence is quite google-centric, but even so at least google classroom works under firefox. It’s actually the 3rd website my kids have struggled to use under firefox this month. And today one of my kids had trouble during class, so it’s becoming a real problem.
I feel like we’re regressing back to the browser mono-culture of the 2000’s where we would be coerced into using the dominant browser. It’s not as bad as the IE monopoly yet, but I am concerned that the market is failing to deliver diversity once again. Even microsoft gave up on its own edge browser in favor of forking chromium and calling that the edge browser.
https://gs.statcounter.com/browser-market-share/desktop/worldwide
The more users and developers switch to chrome, the less viable alternatives become 🙁
It seems to me that this cycle is part of the market system. This happened with Internet Explorer, as we all remember. Then Firefox eventually broke that monoculture.
Generally when something is “good enough” for most users, this sort of monoculture will arrise until it’s not good enough, at which point the monoculture breaks under its own inability to adapt. I don’t know that it’s optimal, however for better or worse, this is how market forces often work. Attempting to impose too much upon this usually turns out worse for everybody in the end, e.g. see the EU’s browser ballot proposal for an example. You can’t force users not to use something just because it’s a monoculture, and a competitor will not arrise out of a vacuum of need. Other than regulation which is often people’s standard answer and only kicks the problem down the road, how do you break a monoculture other than creating something better which eventually catches on and breaks it?