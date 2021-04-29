Microsoft announces Windows 10 May 2021 Update (version 21H1)

The Windows 10 May 2021 Update has been finalized and Build 19043.928 is likely to be the release candidate. Unsurprisingly, May 2021 Update will begin rolling out to millions of users around the world in May, and it will ship with a few minor improvements, mostly for enterprise customers.
Microsoft has officially named the version 21H1 update as “May 2021 Update” and published the final bits in the Release Preview Channel.
I wish Microsoft would rethink its obtuse versioning and naming scheme for windows, because none of this makes any sense to me anymore. This is a small update, and mostly focused on remote work scenarios in the enterprise.
Brought to you by the company whose flagship product was first branded using version numbers (1.0-3.x) before going to release years (9x) before going to arbitrary names (Me-Vista) before going back to version numbers (7-8.1) before settling on something mimicking Apple’s long-running and recently retired “no number higher than 10” naming convention only far more confusing (in typical Softie fashion).
Also the same company whose other major brand went from Product -> Product 360 -> Product One -> Product Series A/B/C.
It’s no secret that Microsoft’s product branding has always been atrocious, being a company that is infamous for having no taste.
At least the internal NT version is OK’ish.
The version naming seems to be a pretty trivial and tangential feature to latch onto when discussing the utility of a update.
Thom’s comment is even more cryptic, because I think he has previously posted that he uses Linux in preference to Microsoft, so why would he keep track of Microsoft versioning in the first place?
So it would be nice to comment on the fixes and features, and not just open the debate by throwing rocks about a version name!
One feature I was interested in was the ability to now use an external camera as a Hello utility. That is quite interesting, is it a potential security risk, could a thug pipe in a feed from some remote USB webcam and get access without the users knowledge!
It looks like it relies on a depth sensing camera and requires an existing “Hello”-capable camera to be installed. (Maybe I’m misinterpreting.) I’m not sure if remoting a feed is a very feasible thing… but it seems possible. Maybe you have to authenticate specific external cameras before they can be used, to help avoid hardware duping devices… but I’m wary of this, also. Hopefully there’s a toggle for opting in to external “Hello” webcams (as opposed to needing to opt out).
Somewhat tangential, but I really wish they’d bring back the Windows Classic skinning in one of these updates. The “work around” to get it back makes everything look broken and isn’t sustainable, or an easy toggle. (i.e., it’s non-discoverable; you have to remember which process to terminate.) At work we use Windows 7, and I’m glad to be able to set my computer to the classic look I prefer. That’s the sort of update I’m hoping for.
I agree, regarding your take on the version naming tangent. It’s irrelevant and subjective. Rather than tacking it onto random update articles it should just be an opinion piece posted here, IMO. This naming scheme has been a thing for the past several updates in Windows, hasn’t it? It’s not particularly hard to grasp, either. “YY” and then “first half of the year (H1)” or “second half of the year (H2).” The same complaint has already been raised with regard to Ubuntu versioning and so on, too, so it really might as well be its own article.
NotKyon,
Obviously it can be fooled, but the question is how sophisticated you need to be to do it. I’m not sure about windows hello’s implementation. If it doesn’t keep track of previous logins, then a simple replay attack may well work (ie just record the digital signals and replay them, much like the attacks against lots of RF car key fobs).
For an adversary who already has physical access, it’s probably much easier to use a simple keylogger to get the password. But if you’re using two factor authentication they may need to break both.
Because… I run OSNews… A site about… Operating systems…?
Oh, I thought it has something to do with… Orange Sanguine !
“- But why those comments are so nasty ?
– Becaauuuuuuuse…”
Reference to :
Perhaps a better naming convention would be that as most of this helps the service of windows and the services it requires, Service. It’s a bunch of updates and fixes all packaged together however to steam line, Pack. Then could just number them sequentially. Service Pack 1 😀 j/k
21H1 is easy to parse — it’s the first half of 2021. Since they are on a semi-annual release schedule, we can expect the next one to be 21H2 followed by 22H1, 22H2, etc.
In the USA it should be 9PM1, 9PM2, 10PM1, …
What about Windows 10 2004?
So who knows! Maybe after 21H1 you’ll get Windows 10X21X (because the X looks cool and two X are better than one X).
Maybe they’ll switch to roman numerals: Windows X MMXXIHII.