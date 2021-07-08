Devs start bringing Windows 11 to Android phones from OnePlus, Xiaomi

Running Windows on a phone has long been a dream for Microsoft enthusiasts, especially after the company discontinued their Windows Phones. While we may never see Microsoft’s vision for a phone running Windows 11, some young developers have shown us a preview of the operating system running on Android phones.

We may end up in a world where Windows 11 will run on old Android phones, but not on computers with 7th gen Intel Core processors.

In all seriousness, this is amazing and cool, and shows just how versatile Windows NT really is. Excellent work by these enthousiasts, and it keeps the dream alive.