Asahi Linux August progress report

Asahi Linux, the effort to port Linux to Apple’s new M1 SoC, has posted its second progress report.

It’s been a long time since the last update! In all honesty, the first Progress Report set the bar a little bit too high, and I found it difficult to sit down and put together monthly reports that would do it justice. So, going forward, we’re going to be providing shorter-form updates while striving to keep a monthly schedule.

That said, a lot has happened in the past few months, so strap in for a bigger update this time!

Quite a lot of detail in here, and lots of insights into the reverse engineering processes the developers are implementing.

