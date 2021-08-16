Asahi Linux August progress report

Asahi Linux, the effort to port Linux to Apple’s new M1 SoC, has posted its second progress report.

It’s been a long time since the last update! In all honesty, the first Progress Report set the bar a little bit too high, and I found it difficult to sit down and put together monthly reports that would do it justice. So, going forward, we’re going to be providing shorter-form updates while striving to keep a monthly schedule.

That said, a lot has happened in the past few months, so strap in for a bigger update this time!