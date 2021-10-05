Linux on the M1: progress report for September 2021

It’s been a busy month! We’ve had a lot of movement in kernel land, as well as some tooling improvements and reverse engineering sessions. At this point, Asahi Linux is usable as a basic Linux desktop (without GPU acceleration)! The ground had been shifting until now, but we’re seeing drivers settle down. Let’s take a look at what’s been going on.
Linux on Apple’s M1 Macs is making progress, but I would never buy an Apple computer to run Linux on it. It’s always going to be a moving target without any documentation or support – official or tacit – meaning you’re basically running a perpetual reverse-engineering effort. To make matters worse, Apple can flip the switch and block any non-macOS operating system at any time.
The M1 is impressive, but only if you’re into macOS.
Thom Holwerda,
I concur, if the M1 macs weren’t so proprietary they could make nice linux laptops. I wouldn’t mind having an ARM system in a laptop form factor with those kinds of specs. It hits a good balance for mobile in particular, although IMHO the M1 is not as impressive as a desktop or workstation replacement because there’s no upgrade path for the RAM, GPU, multicore SMP performance, or even SSD. We’ll have to see how much of an improvement the upcoming M1X/M2 can deliver for power users. With any luck we’ll get 3rd party benchmarks possibly this month or next. Although I suspect that non-upgradable features will end up being a permanent feature of macs going forward.
https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/macbook-pro-2021-release-date-price-m1x-and-all-the-other-rumors-weve-heard/
Another thing to lookout for is apple’s tendency to engineer products to be deliberately less repairable, going so far as to program their software to break functionality when 3rd party repair shops make repairs using authentic parts. I naturally have similar concerns over their mac products…
“iPhone 13 A Repair Nightmare – Teardown and Repair Assessment”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8s7NmMl_-yg
Louis Rossman always has an informative analysis on mac repair-ability, it will be interesting to see what he has to say about the next generation.