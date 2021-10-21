Chimera Linux: a Linux distribution based on FreeBSD userland and LLVM

Chimera is a Linux distribution with the following goals: – Built entirely with LLVM

– FreeBSD-based userland

– Binary packaging and a well designed source build system

– Bootstrappable

– Portable

This project is still very early in its development, but it’s an interesting premise. It’s developed by Daniel Kolesa, who also contributes a lot to Void Linux, most notably the excellent POWER/PowerPC port of that excellent distribution. Over on Twitter, Kolesa regularly posts updates on the status of Chimera, and even though some of the stuff definitely is above my pay grade, it’s quite interesting to follow along.