Getting to know Fuchsia, Google’s open-source operating system

Fuchsia 3 Comments

There are many interesting things to discuss about Fuchsia. In this article, you will get a taste of how Fuchsia OS works through a deep dive into some of its core features. We’ll also run the Fuchsia emulator on our systems and try running some example components on it.

A great resource if you’re considering getting started with Fuchsia.

  1. 2021-10-24 7:52 am
    Artem S. Tashkinov

    This article has already been covered by the video posted here on OSNews: https://www.osnews.com/story/133763/two-googlers-offer-a-tour-and-coding-demo-of-fuchsia-os/

  2. 2021-10-24 8:43 am
    NaGERST

    Does anyone know if “Geist” still works on Fushia at google? (The originiator of NewOS, that became the Haiku kernel base)

