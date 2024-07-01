Ladybird browser goes serious: GitHub billionaire co-founder now involved

Well, it seems we’ve got a better understanding now of why Andreas Kling decided to leave the SerenityOS project to focus entirely on Ladybird, the web browser that grew out of his hobby operating system. They’ve got some big plans for where to take Ladybird, and I’m saying “they” because it’s being backed by a big name.
They’ve set up a fancy new website for the project, which makes it all look a bit more presentable to a general audience. The project is aiming for a first alpha release for Linux and macOS in 2026, and Windows or mobile versions are not something they’re currently interested in – they want to get the desktop version to be presentable first. It also seems we’re not in Kansas anymore – they’ve got four full-time paid engineers working on Ladybird at the moment, with three more starting soon.
Sure, they’ve got some sponsors, but that seems like a lot of people, so where’s the cash coming from? Well, the project also announced its first two board members, and it won’t surprise you Andreas Kling himself is one of them. The other name is none other than Chris Wanstrath, and if that name doesn’t ring a bell – he’s the co-founder and former CEO of GitHub, which he sold to Microsoft in 2018. He also created the Atom text editor and led several other projects. Oh, he also happens to be a billionaire who apparently has donated 1 million dollars to Ladybird.
In other words, the Ladybird project is a lot more of a serious, grown-up effort than it may have seemed when Kling first announced his departure from SerenityOS. This means the project has some serious money behind it, an influential name with probably some great networking skills, and, of course, Kling’s unique experience working on browser engines for Nokia and Apple in the past.
All in all, this is great news.
The sad thing is, that with that measly 1 million they already outspend mozilla in regards to browser-developement…
Lets see what they can accomplish with a fraction of the budget Mozzila is paying its CEO.
I expect that if they can entice a few more primonent devs over this could gain momentum quickly. I hope they build them gnome/kde ready and can displace FF as the default for some of the distros.
Great bews! This (and potentially Servo) is going to be the much needed counterbalance to Google’s Blink. Any browser skin that uses Blink is a danger to web standards.
I hope Firefox will stick around but I’m glad there will (finally) be new options after Presto (Opera) and Trident (IE/Spartan/Edge) were abandoned.
Linux/BSD getting a proper native browser that doesn’t depend on Google, Apple, or Microsoft is incredibly good news.
Couldn’t they just give a few million to Mozilla to achieve the same end? They already have a working browser today.
Mozilla already made 593 million USD in revenue in 2022… so what would a few more million do to a company that has NO INTENTION to listen to the needs of its users.
I’ll reserve judgement until I learn how they intend to get an ROI – or what their revenue model is.
I think a browser+ features eg, browser is free, anything directly web related is free, but add more features in a power user build like vivaldi.
Or maybe they could go the web services route with a protonmail competitor etc…
What kind of revenue does it need beyond individual donations and a single benefactor? They have a backer who is a billionaire. For context, he is worth about $2billion. He makes $100 million in interest alone each year. If he is so inclined he can sustain the project as a rounding error (and a tax rightoff as its a non profit).
No doubt orgs like Redhat will start sponsoring contributions if it looks like it has potential of entering their ecosystem too. Ive made the argument a few times recently, Mozilla is a billion dollar org but spends most of it chasing a non-existent share value like trying to buy other companies to expand it’s portfolio.
As a long time supporter of the Serenity OS project I can’t help being a bit disappointed about this. The browser really did end up completely cannibalising the OS project, and now the mainline Ladybird development has completely dropped the Serenity OS target leaving them pretty high and dry.
Truth be told I really can’t see the need for this particular browser engine outside its context as a browser for Serenity. With Servo I kind of see the point, even if the vast, vast majority of dangerous browser bugs are in the Javascript JIT engine these days and no amount of Rust is going to fix that.
Ladybird doesn’t really have a thing that distinguishes it from the vastly more mature competition. Perhaps it’s kinda, sorta portable in a way that Chromium and Webkit aren’t, but it’s got its own vast standard library attached to it that negates that benefit.
It’s time to decouple Chrome from Google and for projects like this to compete on equal terms. As supposedly all need to be free, to stand a chance of even getting considered, reality being it costs anywhere from a million to a billion or more, annually, to make them.
One more extremely important nugget from that website: the *Ladybird Browser Initiative* is a US 501(c)(3) non-profit with full commitment to zero monetization.
It’s a great, valuable project, much needed. Pretty soulless new website and logo though… and even though Andreas says donations can’t buy board seats, isn’t that what Chris Wanstrath just did?