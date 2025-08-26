“My OpenBSD home network setup”

I recently moved to an area with more internet provider options, all of which were not satellite-based. This change allowed me leave my current provider (Starlink) and also freed my network from being locked behind CGNAT. The jump from ~150Mbps to 1Gbps has been fantastic, but the real benefit in this switch has been the ability to overhaul my home network setup. ↫ Bradley Taunt

OpenBSD is generally the way to go for custom router setups, it seems, and if it wasn’t for my own full Ubiquiti setup, I’d definitely consider this too.