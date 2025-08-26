 Home > OpenBSD > “My OpenBSD home network setup”

“My OpenBSD home network setup”

OpenBSD 2 Comments

I recently moved to an area with more internet provider options, all of which were not satellite-based. This change allowed me leave my current provider (Starlink) and also freed my network from being locked behind CGNAT. The jump from ~150Mbps to 1Gbps has been fantastic, but the real benefit in this switch has been the ability to overhaul my home network setup.

↫ Bradley Taunt

OpenBSD is generally the way to go for custom router setups, it seems, and if it wasn’t for my own full Ubiquiti setup, I’d definitely consider this too.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Mastodon @[email protected]

2 Comments

  1. 2025-08-26 2:11 pm
    Flatland_Spider

    I still miss a more modern FS when working with OpenBSD. The FS doesn’t have to ZFS, but some homegrown equivalent to btrfs would be nice.

    • 2025-08-26 4:49 pm
      ponk

      Whatever you want to do in OpenBSD should also be possible in FreeBSD. And FreeBSD also has ZFS.

Leave a Reply