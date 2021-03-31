Fixing the oldest and nastiest bug in Commodore BASIC

Well, I’ll not tell a long story, how I debug, but come directly to the bug mentioned in the title. I tracked his existence down to BASIC 2.0 as used in the VIC-20, C64 and the early PET/CBM series and it seems, that it was never detected, documented or fixed.



It is related to temporary strings, the stack of descriptors for temporary strings, that has a size of 3, and the so called “garbage collection”, which in reality doesn’t collect garbage, but does a defragmentation of string storage.