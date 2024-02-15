Apple intentionally kills web applications for EU users in iOS 17.4 onward to spite its EU users

With the second beta of iOS 17.4, Apple disabled much of the functionality of Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) in the European Union. There was some speculation that it could be a temporary change or a bug related to some of the updates to the app ecosystem in Europe, but Apple has confirmed that PWAs were intentionally removed and won’t be returning.↫ Juli Clover at MacRumors
When users in the European Union install iOS 17.4, all functionality regarding progressive web apps will be removed from iOS. This means that when you pin a PWA on your iOS home screen, instead of it opening ‘like an application’, so without any browser chrome but with additional other odds and ends to make it feel more like a native application, it’ll just open inside the full browser instead.
It’s typical Apple behaviour – vindictive and petty. Their stated reasoning – it was too hard and too much work to implement this for engines other than WebKit – is a bunch of utter nonsense, since Apple had no issues with developing like 600 new APIs and a whole bunch of new complex frameworks and administrative layers just to support their malicious DMA compliance to ensure they wouldn’t lose a single cent of protection money when a developer wants to distribute an application outside of the App Store. PWAs were the only way you could get an application-like experience on your iPhone from something not controlled, owned, and monetised by Apple, so it had to go to force developers to choose either of Apple’s new, maliciously DMA compliant monetised distribution options in the EU.
Every time this company does anything, it’s just… Slimy, scummy, sleazy, and anti-user.
It seems that it’s not a universal removal of PWAs in the EU, rather, the requirements for iOS to treat a webpage as a PWA are now tighter, to ensure that the default browser selection made by the user is consistently respected, to be compliant with the new EU law.
Sounds like what the law requires. If PWAs essentially use a chrome-less instance of Safari, how would that work with the requirement that users be allowed to choose their default browser and not be forced to use Apple’s?
It seems kind of vindictive for apple to do this. But I wouldn’t care that much as long as apple doesn’t interfere with others implementing PWAs in competing browsers. Apple’s browser would be the inferior one and that’s on apple. But if apple blocks other browsers from implementing PWAs, well it just shows what kind of bastards they are.
I wish osnews.com was more than a stream of [ insert post here ] + [ criticism against large tech company ] . We get it, We really do.
Thom hates Apple.
RumblePony,
Go back a few years and a lot of apple’s coverage was much more favorable IMHO. Once you start looking at things like owner control and right to repair – things that are valued highly in FOSS world, apple as a company starts to look more dystopian. I’m guessing Thom probably realized this too.
I agree, and Apple definitely needs to change there. And they’ll eventually be pressured into these things by Europe (basically the ‘pilot’ stage for these matters, after which surely the US will follow).
But I don’t enjoy reading the sour piss every damn post… Thom could instead opt to write longer articles based on his own research to cover these issues, but instead this is the lazy kind where it’s essentially a link to another person’s journalism, and then adding a paragraph of sour piss to it.
You could say “why are you visiting this page then?”, well it’s because it’s one of the few websites covering OS specific topics across the board. This website has potential but it’s being held back by its own author…
d4cl00,
Honestly I’m much less confident that the US will follow suit. They’ve had ample opportunity but don’t seem too concerned about monopoly abuse or competition these days.
I get that, and sometimes the coverage is too concentrated around the same repetitive topics, be it apple, wayland, or whatever. But it is Thom’s blog and his prerogative. It used to be that osnews would publish more user submitted links & articles, but for whatever reason they don’t seem to do this much anymore.
I had to go to the fourth page of OSNews, to the 18 post on that page, to find another example of “[ insert post here ] + [ criticism against large tech company ]” (it was Google). So almost 100 stories ago.
So roughly 2 out of 100 stories. The data does not support your hypothesis.
Why do I want “Progressive Web Apps” anyway? If your product is so important build me a proper app.
ppp,
PWA might offer a useful alternative on restricted platforms where owners aren’t allowed to sideload. Also, PWA may be easier for developers to target. IOS notoriously requires macos to submit applications, but not all developers are interested in that. Most users don’t care so long as it works, although I understand why you’d prefer native apps, and of course that’s your choice.
The fact everything is a “proper app” now (even stuff that shouldn’t be like Uber, Deliverro, Uber Eats, Citymapper, Strava, social media apps, dating apps etc) is the reason we are stuck with 2 smartphone operating systems (Android and iOS).
Choosing anything other OS means giving up large chunks of modern smartphone functionality or having to cope with third-party alternative apps that’ll always have to play catchup with the official app (if they ever).
You could literally come up with a smartphone OS that cooks you dinner and folds your laundry and you still wouldn’t be able to compete with Android and iOS because of the apps issue. Sure, Android gives you a way out thanks to AOSP, but you still have to re-implement GMS and hope Google doesn’t sue you.
Meanwhile, web apps work everywhere.
Most App’s are a PWA in a wrapper. Why make extra steps for them.
I don’t control what owners of web apps do. There are a number I have to use for various reasons, and PWA’s provide a way for me to have a psuedo app for them. IOS isn’t awesome here, but then again these are the web apps where as you pointed out they don’t care enough to create a proper app. I’m just the sucker trying to get work done, let me get work done.
PWA…
I don’t want to have a webpage as my desktop wallpaper, I want it as a shortcut that launches as an app.
Like the EU not just as petty. “Hey Apple we know you built out your App store, and we know you invested billions into it but because we don’t have anything to actually compete with you, we are going to force you to allow the competition on your platform that you own and run, even though most customers that don’t like Apple will just by Android and vice versa and the only ones complaining are other rich companies who want customers but don’t want to invest in making their own mobile phone platform”
The EU should be investing in things like Ubuntu Touch or Sailfish. But nope we gonna try and make companies like Apple open up so Epic Games can charge customers the same money but keep it and call that consumer friendly.
Windows Sucks,
An important piece of the puzzle is that the reason IOS doesn’t have viable alternative app stores is because apple blocked them. In fact there was competition very early on and it was extremely popular with iphone users! Apple didn’t even create the first IOS app store. Alas, apple used it’s privileged position to lock out competitors. Supposing apple had to compete instead instead of blocking competitors, we would very likely be looking at more app store players today. I bet we’d even have cross platform mobile stores and these might have thrived if not for artificial market restrictions.
When dominant hardware companies are allowed to abuse their power to control the software market, they become dominant in software markets as well. This is exactly what we have antitrust laws for.
I don’t think the government’s role is to invest…
s/investing/protecting/
But I agree, they needed to do more to prevent the IOS/android duopoly from smothering everyone else. There were so many good alternatives that couldn’t compete with the apps locked in walled gardens and consumers picked up on this. If you wanted the apps, you were forced to pick up dominant phone. This sucks and killed just about all the phone competition. 🙁
Windows and MacOS allow sideloading and yet they make a ton of money for the companies that make them, strange. With iOS, Apple is essentially double-dipping: Making money on the OS (hardware) and then setting up a tollbooth you have to go through if you want to load paid apps to it.
Windows and Mac are 40 years old, there were no app stores 40 years ago and its to late now to try and change that.
Yeah shopuld have said “every time in the last ten years” (I aint looking it up but it’s been a while).
This isn’t a new site. It’s a blog. Expect opinion on a blog.
Making macOS updates free?
Fighting against government and law enforcement pressure to weaken encryption and add back doors?
Providing a competent office suite at no charge with macOS?
Providing industry-leading tech support (according to numerous independent surveys)?
Making OS updates available to every supported device on the day of release? (Contrast that with Android.)
Just admit it: You hate Apple to the point where you can’t objectively report on them.