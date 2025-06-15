An excuse to mention Void Linux: XBPS 0.60 released

Since Void Linux uses a rolling release model, there’s not much to report on in the form of new releases and major new features, so I’m taking the release of version 0.60 of XBPS, Void Linux’ package manager, to cheat my way into talking about this excellent Linux distribution. I always think of Void as the “BSD of Linux distributions”, which should give you some vague hint as to what it’s going for.

XBPS 0.60 doesn’t come packed with major new features either, and mostly fixes a ton of bugs, addresses few memory leaks, and changes the way held dependencies and directory removal/creation works when reinstalling a packages, just to name a few. There’s also some performance improvements, as there were apparently some problems in that department due to the increasing number of virtual packages in the Void repository.

If you’re looking for a more traditional, hands-on Linux distribution, Void is an excellent choice. It’s my back-up for if (let’s face it: when) Fedora messes something up.