rou2exOS is a 64-bit DOS-like operating system (OS). The system is mainly written in Rust, but some portion of x86 assembly is used as well (inline + freestanding code for the stage2 kernel loading). ↫ Blog post about rou2exOS at blog.vxn.dev

It can do basic VGA operations, comes with a very barebones networking stack, realtime clock support, a FAT12 driver, and a few more tidbits. It’s a rewrite of the previous iteration of the hobby operating system.