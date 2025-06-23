postmarketOS v25.06 released with systemd

This is it, the one that adds systemd to postmarketOS! We have talked about the decision at length on this blog, make sure to read the initial announcement if this is the first time you are hearing about this. ↫ postmarketOS v25.06 release announcement

While adding systemd to postmarketOS is certainly the tentpole feature of this release, it also updates the various user interfaces – GNOME’s and KDE’s mobile shells and applications – and moves to Alpine Linux 3.22 as its base. The mobile user interfaces for both Firefox and Thunderbird have been updated as well, there’s a ton of improvements and additions for individual devices, and a lot more.

PostmarketOS, in case you are unaware, is a Linux distribution optimised for smartphones, focused on running mobile shells and applications. It’s not ready for prime-time quite yet, and device support will probably be the biggest hurdle for anyone wanting to try it out.