posted by Thom Holwerda on Tue 18th Jul 2017 16:12 UTC
A much faster, bare metal approach to deleting large and complex folders in Windows is via the command line. Of course, repeatedly having to navigate directories while executing commands via a terminal quickly becomes a tedious experience. In this post, I will walk through the process of creating a simple batch file and wiring it up to a handy right-click context menu from Windows Explorer to delete sophisticated directories in a hurry and without interruption.
Small tip (from 2015, so I'm a tad late), explained very well, that a lot of people could benefit from.