Expanded Windows 11 app store comes to Windows 10 “soon”, available to testers now

If you don’t want to (or can’t) run Windows 11 on your PC, the good news is that Microsoft will be providing at least a few app updates to Windows 10 to keep it feeling useful. One of those app updates is Windows 11’s revamped Microsoft Store, which is now available to Windows 10 users in the Release Preview Insider channel.
The new Microsoft Store isn’t dramatically different from the old one in its design, though a few of the changes are clear improvements—viewing your app library and grabbing updates for the apps you already have installed happens on the same screen now, which is handy. But the real reason to install it is its dramatically improved app selection. Microsoft has loosened the rules for the kinds of apps that can be submitted to and downloaded from the store, and apps like Zoom, Discord, the VLC Player, Adobe Reader, the LibreOffice suite, and even the Epic Games Store are all available to download through the store. Once installed, the apps look and work the same way as the standalone versions.
We’ll see how long it lasts, but I think it’s great that Microsoft isn’t just completely abandoning Windows 10 now that its successor is out the door. This new store is clearly a major improvement, and giving Windows 10 users access to it is not something they had to do.
When viewed through another lens such as competition law and the more social contract orientated policies a case could be made that yes “backporting” is something Microsoft had to do.
That Microsoft didn’t provide this level of store functionality the first time around is simply yet another failing. Mediocre boss does the job they are paid for isn’t an excuse for another promotion and Microsoft do make enough money after all. I’d like to know what the total budget spend was to produce Microsoft store.
Reviewing LInux these past few weeks there’s a lot of scope to polish it up and bring a similar level of ease of use. It’s usually a little thing here and there which causes friction but it all adds up. Ease of use is very seductive. Microsoft may be slow and may be evil but it is the one thing they do well.