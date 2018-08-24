IRC (Internet Relay Chat) was born at the Department of Information Processing Science of the University of Oulu 30 years ago. Jarkko Oikarinen developed the internet chat system back in 1988 in addition to his summer job. Today, people are still using IRC.

I used to spend a lot of time on IRC, and a god IRC client was an absolute must for any aspiring operating system back in the early 2000s. I haven't used IRC in years - maybe in a decade - but it's good to see this technology still going strong.