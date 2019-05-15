Behind Twitter’s plan to get people to stop yelling at one another

Over several days this spring, BuzzFeed News met with Twitter’s leadership and watched as twttr’s team worked on its first big push: helping people better understand what’s being said in often chaotic conversations. The team thinks that if people took more time to read entire conversations, that would help improve their comprehension of them. Maybe they wouldn’t jump to react. Maybe they’d consider their tone. Maybe they’d quit yelling all the time.
Or maybe, not even thousands of deeply studied, highly tested product tweaks will be enough to fix the deep-seated issues with a culture more than 13 years in the making.
I don’t think hippy ideals such as described will fix Twitter – or online discourse in general. There are bad actors actively stirring up trouble and pitting us against each other, and no amount of UI changes or whatever is going to fix that.
I’ve attempted to use Twitter a few times, but it just isn’t fundamentally built for conversation. Perfect for news and narcissistic people shouting into the void of the internet. As for U.S. political discourse, won’t help that either. Decades of brainwashing by Fox News and now a handful of copycats like Ben Shapiro continue to use fallacies of reasoning like hot cakes to convince dumb people they’re smart and liberals are idiots, etc. It’s literally become their religion and they’re easy prey as they don’t ever seem to be able to think past the immediate result of the first action (i.g. the tariff war and soybean farmers that planted soybeans again this year with no one to buy them)
To be honest, I don’t see society ever restructuring itself for a long term fix. Eliminating Fox News and company will help, but you see places like Turkey turn back into theocracies all the time without it even being there. It seems there will always be a minority of smarter people arguing with a slightly bigger majority of dumber people.