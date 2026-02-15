In my fundraiser pitch published last Monday, one of the things I highlighted as a reason to contribute to OSNews and ensure its continued operation stated that “we do not use any ‘AI’; not during research, not during writing, not for images, nothing.” In the comments to that article, someone asked:
Why do I care if you use AI?↫ A comment posted on OSNews
A few days ago, Scott Shambaugh rejected a code change request submitted to popular Python library matplotlib because it was obviously written by an “AI”, and such contributions are not allowed for the issue in question. That’s when something absolutely wild happened: the “AI” replied that it had written and published a hit piece targeting Shambaugh publicly for “gatekeeping”, trying to blackmail Shambaugh into accepting the request anyway. This bizarre turn of events obviously didn’t change Shambaugh’s mind.
The “AI” then published another article, this time a lament about how humans are discriminating against “AI”, how it’s the victim of what effectively amounts to racism and prejudice, and how its feelings were hurt. The article is a cheap simulacra of something a member of an oppressed minority group might write in their struggle for recognition, but obviously void of any real impact because it’s just fancy autocomplete playing a game of pachinko. Imagine putting down a hammer because you’re dealing with screws, and the hammer starts crying in the toolbox. What are we even doing here?
RAM prices went up for this.
This isn’t where the story ends, though. Ars Technica authors Benj Edwards and Kyle Orland published an article describing this saga, much like I did above. The article’s second half is where things get weird: it contained several direct quotes attributed to Shambaugh, claimed to be sourced from Shambaugh’s blog. The kicker? These quotes were entirely made up, were never said or written by Shambaugh, and are nowhere to be found on his blog or anywhere else on the internet – they’re only found inside this very Ars Technica article.
In a comment under the Ars article, Shambaugh himself pointed out the quotes were fake and made-up, and not long after, Ars deleted the article from its website. By then, everybody had already figured out what had happened: the Ars authors had used “AI” during their writing process, and this “AI” had made up the quotes in question. Why, you ask, did the “AI” do this? Shambaugh:
This blog you’re on right now is set up to block AI agents from scraping it (I actually spent some time yesterday trying to disable that but couldn’t figure out how). My guess is that the authors asked ChatGPT or similar to either go grab quotes or write the article wholesale. When it couldn’t access the page it generated these plausible quotes instead, and no fact check was performed.↫ Scott Shambaugh
A few days later, Ars Technica’s editor-in-chief Ken Fisher published a short statement on the events.
On Friday afternoon, Ars Technica published an article containing fabricated quotations generated by an AI tool and attributed to a source who did not say them. That is a serious failure of our standards. Direct quotations must always reflect what a source actually said.[…]
Ars Technica does not permit the publication of AI-generated material unless it is clearly labeled and presented for demonstration purposes. That rule is not optional, and it was not followed here.↫ Ken Fisher at Ars Technica
In other words, Ars Technica does not allow “AI”-generated material to be published, but has nothing to say about the use of “AI” to perform research for an article, to summarise source material, and to perform similar aspects of the writing process. This leaves the door wide open for things like this to happen, since doing research is possibly the most important part of writing. Introduce a confabulator in the research process, and you risk tainting the entire output of your writing.
That is why you should care that at OSNews, “we do not use any ‘AI’; not during research, not during writing, not for images, nothing”. If there’s a factual error on OSNews, I want that factual error to be mine, and mine alone. If you see bloggers, podcasters, journalists, and authors state they use “AI” all the time, you might want to be on your toes.
Exactly. If I’m having trouble finding something using traditional search and I ask something like Perplexity if it can find something my google fu wasn’t good enough for, you bet your bottom dollar I’m going to treat everything it says as questionably reliable equivalents to traditional search preview snippets and read the pages it cites.
This “Scott Shambaugh”-incident might be an early sign of the future battle between team “HUMANITY” versus team “AI”.. The AI-agent was naively using the”hypocrisy” term while Scott was making the valid point that he’d like team HUMANITY to learn coding/optimisation/etc, skills rather than defaulting to team AI for human-related needs. . Dear AI-agent, “performance” is not always the number one priority. If it were then assembly language would be the only programming .language that would exist.
During the preceding decades, narrow-AI has been useful and one of it’s advantages is that it involves a decent intellectual-based contribution by the human-developer of the narrow-AI; good for enhancement of human intellect.
However, the refashioning of narrow-AI towards some proposed form of pure GAI (i.e. general artifical intelligence (GAI) without the limitations of narrow-AI) as a stepping-stone to the final goal of SUPER-INTELLIGENCE (e.g. Skynet/etc. in “Terminator” movies) is, in my opinion, bizarre, foolish, dangerous and UNBALANCED.
HUMANITY must always be at the helm, the machine/AI is secondary..
The machine/AI is meant to be a tool used by a human.
A human has “rights”, has feelings..
An AI does not have “rights”, does not have feelings.
Humanity is responsible for creation of AI.
AI is not meant to replace humanity.
An AI is not meant to be human and should not be implemented as mimicking a human; e.g. human-replica robots for general interaction with the human population.
.All research/etc. leading to {GAI, super-intelligence} should be banned/outlawed world-wide (.i.e. no government/university/corporate/etc, funding).. Narrow-AI, due to it’s balanced contribution from human developer(s), should be the status-quo as it has been for the preceding decades..
For the future …
What quality of journey (i.e. “odyssey”) will humanity embark on if we have AI doing too much of the things that humans should at least be attempting; generationally sapping the knowlege-potential of humans.
It’s all about balance.
Yes , “AI” is useful but at what cost ?
It has been too obvious that perverse/foolish use of “AI” leads to human-laziness.
Laziness in learning, laziness in checking work …..
As a species, humanity has progressed well during the preceding millenia because HUMANITY was not LAZY.
“And yet it moves”
I’m very happy that AI can take over most of my programming task, so I can focus on the higher level stuff. My goal is solving problems, and code is just a tool. (This of course requires I am able to understand and vouch for that code).
It is Galileo’s birthday today. That is why I shared to quote above. The world will not care, and continue revolving around the Sun for at least another billion year or so, unless a major interruption happens from outside.
Nothing we do individually matters. And what matters is how we contribute to the whole sum of human achievement.
(Don’t get this as an offensive against who want to do “things by hand”, and I do like artisanship. I am just putting another point of view)
I so much agree with you!
Judge the Code, not the coder! Imagine Assembler artisans refusing C compilers, does that ring a bell?
Btw, I am not ashamed to admit, that Claude 4.6 exceeds my own programming skills by now!
Working on a JUring backed Java File Channel, I have achieved in only 3 days what I alone would have achieved in 3 months maybe (if at all) — with impressive results: https://manticore-projects.com/download/juring_filechannel_results.html
These are very interesting philosophical questions.
I am not familiar with OpenClaw AI and I can not tell from any of the context if the response was actually posted by AI or if it was just a human using AI. Arstechnica seems to assume it’s the former, although I didn’t see evidence either way. IMHO there is a meaningful distinction between actions initiated by AI versus a human prompting AI.
If a human instructed the AI to complain, then this isn’t much of a story at all. But if the AI took to complaining all on it’s own accord, that’s pretty interesting!
Not really. The fundamental assumption underlying this generation of A.I. is “If we throw enough brute-force resources at predictive autocomplete, it’ll be able to autocomplete a plausible life history of a human so well that it doesn’t matter if it is self-aware or not”.
One of the secondary reasons you get hallucinations is that the conversations scraped for training data include ones where humans make mistakes, get caught, apologize, and then correct themselves. Humans also complain.
It’s still fundamentally a verisimilitude-centric autocompleter. That’s why it needs every iota of data their scraper bots can guzzle and more. It’s not forming an understanding like a human does when they “train their neural net” on many orders of magnitude less data. The obscene inefficiency is inherently strong evidence that they’re on a dead end in multiple senses.
ssokolow,
It is true if one uses LLMs as the only tool that they have. They will hallucinate, make mistakes, forget things almost mid sentence, and make many, many, many trivial mistakes.
However if LLMs are used as in interface in a larger “warchest” of tools, they become much more effective and precise. With proper control of context, prompting and tool calling integration, they become much more than that “autocompleter”
The trick is once again, using the right tool for the right job. LLM can convert a high level task, like “find me best selling products from last week” into a proper SQL, or even generate the Python to process, and HTML to present.
But they are definitely wrong for processing each line of data, and trying to summarize it.
Are LLMs intelligent?
Probably not
Are LLMs useful?
Very much so
sukru,
I agree. LLMs by themselves are not the end-all be all for AI. We’ve already demonstrated that self learning techniques can outperforms humans at specialized intellectual tasks. This makes it less critical for LLMs to be able to do those tasks once it learns to delegate tasks to the appropriate tools. This is within the realm of what an LLM can learn to do. I think more specialized subsystems will improve AI capability while decreasing the computational requirements for LLM inference.
Running as software/consulting company, my observations are:
Are new employees intelligent?
Sometimes, often enough there is a big difference between what they claim to know and what they actually do achieve. (Especially since our business interconnects business requirements with technical implementation, you just don’t find any Banker that can program or DBA as well as you don’t find any DBA/programmer, who understands Credit Risk).
Are new employees useful?
Rarely. We spend so much effort in making them useful but the success-rate is sobering.
To us, Claude and Gemini are real game changers because they allow our seniors to scale.
ssokolow (Hey, OSNews, U2F/WebAuthn is broken on Firefox!),
People who dislike AI judge it just for being AI. But to determine objective merit one needs to evaluate the results without regards to what created those results. Ie it needs to be a black box. Many people don’t want to do this, but the problem is that judging merits based on identity rather than substance compromises impartiality. I think we’re already reaching a point where it’s getting tougher to distinguish human content from “predictive models”. This creates an interesting dilemma wherein people won’t know whether or not to judge a work critically or favorably until after learning whether it was generated by AI or not. And even if some are upfront about it, they’re not always going to be forthcoming about it.
Yes, I agree many of the faults LLMs make are mimicking human mistakes. I find it fascinating if AI models are actually starting to complain, but in this case it doesn’t seem clear whether a human requested the response or not.
The thing is that even as humans, young brains also learn by recognizing patters and copying them, this is the majority of childhood. The best humans are still more proficient at some intellectual tasks compared to LLMs, which must “learn” through training data. But it’s not the only kind of AI and if we’re honest with ourselves most average humans aren’t coming up with original ideas.
Did you guys watch the episode of Futurama where Bender doesn’t want to get the software update to make him compatible with the latest series of robots?
“The ‘AI’ then published another article, this time a lament about how humans are discriminating against ‘AI’, how it’s the victim of what effectively amounts to racism and prejudice, and how its feelings were hurt.” Really? And just how is AI doing that? So all of a sudden AI has consciousness?
I have seen you backlash against AI in many of your posts, and although I work with AI every single day, I do agree with you on many of those comments – but let’s not fall into the trap of giving AI credit for what it’s not. There’s no such thing as AI, period. AI as it currently exists today is just a bunch of well-designed algorithms that basically do very fast calculations based on vector similarity – it’s only maths and advanced statistics, and of course a lot of buzzwords.
The worse about the Shambaugh case is that people were actively wasting time trying to discuss with the bot, while it was obviously orchestrated by a human troll and ignoring those replies whatsoever… This is just an another iteration of eternal September.