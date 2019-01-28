Linux Mint 19.1: a sneaky popular distro skips upheaval, offers small upgrades

While Ubuntu and Red Hat grabbed most of the Linux headlines last year, Linux Mint, once the darling of the tech press, had a relatively quiet year. Perhaps that’s understandable with IBM buying Red Hat and Canonical moving back to the GNOME desktop. For the most part Linux Mint and its developers seemed to keep their heads down, working away while others enjoyed the limelight. Still, the Linux Mint team did churn out version 19, which brought the distro up to the Ubuntu 18.04 base.
While the new release may not have garnered mass attention, and probably isn’t anyone’s top pick for “the cloud,” Linux Mint nevertheless remains the distro I see most frequently in the real world. When I watch a Linux tutorial or screen cast on YouTube, odds are I’ll see the Linux Mint logo in the toolbar. When I see someone using Linux at the coffee shop, it usually turns out to be Linux Mint. When I ask fellow Linux users which distro they use, the main answers are Ubuntu… And Linux Mint. All of that is anecdotal, but it still points to a simple truth. For a distro, that has seen little press lately, Linux Mint manages to remain popular with users.
Linux Mint is definitely my distribution of choice – they don’t try to change the world, and just want to develop a solid, fairly traditional desktop-oriented distribution, and they’re damn good at it. It’s on my laptop, and the fact I barely even realise I’m using Linux while using Mint tells you all you need to know.
meh based on another systemdOS clone, with a few notable exception Linux is becoming a dangerous mono-culture easy to target with malware…
So just because a distribution uses systemd it is more vulnerable to malware? LOL Malware is still an issue for you? There are still options if you don’t want to use systemd and prefer a good old fashion 5 minute boot up time. Linux has always been held back because resources are spread among a 1000 distributions and fighting over things most end users can care less about but whatever.
init.d never took 5 minutes to boot unless you had a forced fsck– and systemd didn’t change that. systemd has some good features, and some very brain-dead features, but don’t make up fud about init.d to justify it.
Linux in coffee shops? Wow. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Linux computer in a coffee shop, unless you count Chromebooks of course.
I worked every day on KDE on Ubuntu since 2008, until X11 crashed into a hard wall, due to KDE rashly upgrading in the following major Ubuntu release …
I installed Mint + Cinmamon since then and did not even considered moving ANYWHERE!
Nevertheless, I do love some of KDE tools, especially Yakuake.
Mint really does sit in the Goldilocks zone – not too heavy, not too light etc.
A relative has an old laptop, upgraded from Win7 to Win10. Trouble is, Windows Update doesn’t behave nicely under extremely intermittent use, which discourages use and makes the problem even worse. Simple solution – install Mint, fix broken defaults (firewall with a couple of clicks and scrollbars with some changes in config files), then show user the basics (turn on, open and close browser, shut down, plus very occasional update). Result – one happy user, who now actually uses the computer more than before.
Tried Mint. Cinnamon is a nice DE, but I got tired of not being able to upgrade between releases. I believe they’ve fixed that issue, but to me, Mint is just another variant of Ubuntu.
In the past year or so, I’ve become a major fan of Manjaro. I’ve always got up-to-date software, I can easily switch between kernels, and generally things “just work”. So far, in 12 months, I’ve had one update break my system– and that was because of a customization I made.