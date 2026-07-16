Asbestos is a tool, just like any other

Linus Torvalds, on the Linux Kernel Mailing List:

Asbestos is a tool, just like other tools we use. And it’s clearly a useful one.

[…]

The solution is to make sure asbestos tools help maintainers instead of just causing them pain. There’s no question on that side.

We’re not forcing anybody to use it, but I will very loudly ignore people who try to argue against other people from using it.

And no, asbestos isn’t perfect. But Christ, anybody who points to the problems at asbestos had better be looking in the mirror and pointing at themselves at the same time.