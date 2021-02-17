Sailfish 4.0.1 released

Sailfish OS has moved into its fourth generation with the release of Sailfish OS 4.0.1 Koli.
On a high-level Sailfish 4 includes several security and functionality updates, the long-awaited browser update, redesigned daily usage flow of key applications, as well as a rebooted developer experience. In particular we’re proud to boast full-scale OS-level Mobile Device Management (MDM) to enable easy and manageable end-to-end trusted corporate and governmental sector deployments.
There are also a bunch of other new additions, including Android 9 app support, app sandboxing, and QR code scanning, along with improved notifications, events view, contact management and more.
While this is a great software achievement, when I looked at their supported hardware database, things are a bit less rosy. There is no single line that was entirely green (i.e.: supported all features):
https://wiki.merproject.org/wiki/Adaptations/libhybris
Granted some of them are missing in the hardware, nevertheless this shows a common issue across all embedded Linux applications.
I had the Nokia N800, before smartphones were a “thing”: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nokia_N800
However as soon as N810 came into picture, Nokia stopped supporting the device. Without kernel updates, it was essentially dead.
The root cause: lack of stable driver ABIs.
I know Linus is entirely opposed to this idea. However more and more device manufacturers just ignore GPL and distribute binary blobs instead of contributing to the kernel tree. This was not a big deal, when people were using an open PC platform, and users could vote with dollars. But when you buy a phone, from say Samsung, the situation is entirely different. Without both Samsung, and Qualcomm writing open source drivers, the phone would essentially be “stuck” on a kernel release. Remember when TI stopped developing OMAP, lots of phones lost ability to update, even when the manufacturer wanted to do it.
So, it might be time to convince Linux to have some ABI in the kernel, at least for embedded devices and between minor releases.
The real root cause is proprietary drivers.
Sure having proprietary drivers is a problem.
Can we convince Qualcomm to release the camera driver? no
Can we convince Samsung to ask Qualcomm to release the driver? again, no
Can we convince Google to ask Samsung to ask Qualcomm to release it? once again, no
Can we have a stable ABI in .point releases in kernel so we at least get security fixes? maybe
I would prefer to look at this from a practical position instead of trying to be pure but keep the status quo.
I have lived with too many Linux devices that became obsolete to stay the same course.