Cinnamon 6.2 released

Cinnamon, the popular GTK desktop environment developed by the Linux Mint project, pushed out Cinnamon 6.2 today, which will serve as the default desktop for Linux Mint 22. It’s a relatively minor release, but it does contain a major new feature which is actually quite welcome: a new GTK frontend for GNOME Online Accounts, part of the XApp project. This makes it possible to use the excellent GNOME Online Accounts framework, without having to resort to a GNOME application – and will come in very handy on other GTK desktops, too, like Xfce.
The remainder of the changes consist of a slew of bugfixes, small new features, and nips and tucks here and there. Wayland support is still an in-progress effort for Cinnamon, so you’ll be stuck with X for now.
“Stuck with X……”, aka stuck with something that works!
cpcf,
In time they’ll switch over, but this is one of the things I appreciate about Linux Mint…they’ve always resisted the urge to shove things onto users just because the big players are doing it, and it’s one of the things I highly respect about them. I think it’s that very attitude that allowed them to draw lots of users from ubuntu.
Incidentally, just this week I installed Linux Mint on a computer for my brother, who isn’t technical. I really didn’t push linux on him, but he was annoyed with microsoft and wanted to give something else a try. I was very upfront that his windows software wouldn’t work, but he still wanted to give it a go so I chose Linux Mint for him. I don’t yet know how it’s going to go for him. So far all the hardware and software just worked, which gives me confidence that linux mint was a good choice for him.
Alfman
It’s the very reason I use Linux Mint for employees who want or need to switch over from MS or Apple, it just works and I don’t end up spending all day everyday fixing the basics. I hope it goes well for your brother, get him onto some of the great free everyday utilities like Boomaga and he’ll never switch back.
Have you even bothered to try Wayland in awhile? It actually works now, honestly better than X11 now. Depends on your distro though and how behind on updates they are.
colinstu,
Well, I think it’s fair to say that’s part of the problem, right? For better or worse wayland puts critical functionality into the compositor, which means that unlike X11, makes wayland responsible for more feature fragmentation. IMHO this decision did much more harm that good, especially in hindsight a common code base for shared features would have had merit. But it is what it is and since wayland devs have mostly focused on gnome it means those users have gotten a somewhat different experience than others. So now they have to work on other desktops.